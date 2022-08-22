Daughter's fiance often makes puzzling remarks

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> My lovely and successful 30-year-old daughter has become engaged to a 31-year-old man I’ll call “Jonas.” They have been dating for several years. He comes from a good family and is successful in his career. She adores him and is extremely happy.

The problem is, Jonas has a habit of making off-the-cuff comments about her to my husband and me behind her back, suggesting, for example, he felt a bit pressured about the timetable for proposing.

More recently, I thanked him for offering my daughter and me the use of his beloved vehicle to go wedding dress shopping. Instead of saying, “You’re welcome,” he muttered, “She’s going to wreck the car one day. The sooner she does it, the sooner I get a new one.” (Abby, my daughter has an excellent driving record, so this was just weird.) He says it like it’s a dry joke, which he likely sees this way, but I find his comments hurtful.

I haven’t said anything to my daughter about this, and don’t want to “run him down” to family or friends by asking for suggestions in handling this. Should I let it go, or should I tell Jonas privately how his comments hurt us? I don’t want to make more of this than it is, but it makes my heart ache a bit. — Concerned Mama In Illinois

<strong>DEAR MAMA:</strong> Jonas’ “joke” that he felt pressured to become engaged to your daughter wasn’t funny, and I can understand why you might be concerned. While I don’t think you should solicit advice about this from friends and family, I DO think you should discuss this with your daughter because it could be a red flag. Ditto with any other possibly pejorative comments he makes to you about her. There is often a grain of truth within comments that are made in jest. They could be a tipoff about what her fiancé is really feeling.