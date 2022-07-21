Coupon expiration windows and competitor coupon acceptance

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> Would you please explain the meaning of the expiration date on coupons? My husband took a coupon into a sandwich shop June 1 that expired on June 1. It was refused on the grounds it had expired. Does that mean it expired at midnight on May 31? It created such ill will he does not want to patronize that chain anymore.

What is the correct interpretation?

Thanks. <strong>— Eileen H.</strong>

A coupon should be valid through the end of the day printed on the coupon. So, a coupon with an expiration date of June 1, 2022, should have been accepted at your sandwich shop.

Speaking specifically about manufacturer coupons, these coupons do have the expiration date encoded within the barcode on the coupon itself. When the coupon is scanned at the register, the register verifies it is being used on or before the expiration date. This makes it easy for both the shopper and the cashier to recognize that a coupon is being used within the correct date period — it’s either automatically accepted, or it’s not.

Coupons for restaurants, pizza parlors, fast food and other similar establishments are a little different in that these coupons might or might not have a bar code printed on them. There isn’t a universally accepted standard for restaurant coupons as there is for manufacturer coupons, so different companies and organizations have a lot of latitude on how they wish to create and issue their offers.

Because of this, there might not be a “scan it to see if it works” factor in play when you use a restaurant coupon. I believe you were given incorrect information by the sandwich shop’s employee. It’s also unfortunate this establishment will lose your business going forward because of their mistake.

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I used to take competitors’ coupons for haircuts to my hair salon as they accepted them. These were for things such as $5 off a haircut, or $12.99 haircut specials.

Recently though, I took one of these coupons to my salon, and the staff told me they no longer will accept competitor coupons. How can I get them to accept them again? Can they just stop taking them after all these years? <strong>— Darla P.</strong>

When an establishment accepts competitors’ coupons, they’re doing so knowingly taking a loss for the dollar amount stated on the face value of that coupon. Stores, shops and other retailers might be willing to take this loss in order to retain customers who otherwise might have gone to the competitor.

However, there’s no requirement for any business to accept competitors’ coupons — in fact, there’s no requirement businesses accept any coupons at all. Couponing is a privilege, not a right, and while we always are grateful businesses do accept coupons, they can change their coupon policies at any time to adjust or change what they are willing to accept.

I would venture to guess the current state of the economy has contributed to this salon’s decision to stop accepting competitor’s coupons. I do understand your disappointment — as a bargain hunter, I always try to get the best prices for what I’m paying for, too. However, if the price difference between using the coupon and not using it is a budget-buster, you might wish to seek out another salon whose prices are more in line with what you would like to pay. Or, investigate the prices of the other salon whose coupon you were interested in using. If they still are offering coupons, their post-coupon price might be lower, too.

I understand this economy continues to present unique challenges to everyone — whether you’re a shopper, small business owner, employee or a combination of all of these. In the weeks ahead, I plan to explore additional ways to save families and households money, both with and without coupons. I always am happy to share your tips, too, so feel free to send your best money-saving ideas to me at jill@ctwfeatures.com for possible inclusion in a future column.