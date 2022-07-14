What is the 'new normal' price?

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I was pretty adept at seeking out good prices on things at the grocery store before the pandemic. Then in 2021, it seemed like things stabilized and many good deals came back.

With the high inflation right now, I am having trouble figuring out what is a good price anymore. I went through a period of being angry at brands for raising prices. Then, I started thinking about how much gas costs, and how the price of moving goods with trucks has gone up, and how that gets passed on to shoppers. It’s just a storm of many different things all adding up to high prices.

So, what is a normal price, and what is a good price these days? <strong>— Renee F.</strong>

It’s true we’re living in a strange time when there are a lot of “new normals.” It’s also good you’re able to recognize this situation isn’t simply a matter of stores or brands deciding to charge more for their products. It is indeed a situation in which price increases in multiple areas of production all add up to push prices up for consumers — not just the price of fuel and transportation but increases in everything from the cost of fertilizer to raw materials and labor, too.

As it’s going to be quite some time before we see prices returning to pre-inflation, or even pre-pandemic levels, we must adjust our expectations of what new “normal” prices are at the store.

One of the easiest ways to determine if you’re getting a good deal is to look at the regular, non-sale price on the shelf and try to cut it in half, either with a sale price, a coupon or a combination of both.

For example, if a box of cereal’s nonsale price is $3.99, we want to cut it down to $2 per box — or less — to know we’re getting a good deal. These prices might be a little higher than our previous benchmarks for both a normal price and a good price, but we still can use the same cut-it-in-half strategy to aim for the best possible deals.

So, in this example, I saw cereal went on sale for $2.49 per box at one of my local stores. I then looked to see what coupons were available for the cereal. I had a $1-off-2 coupon, so I was able to pick two boxes up for $1.99 each.

Before the current state of the economy, we would have seen lower shelf and sale prices for this same box of cereal, but we still can use the same techniques of looking at the “new normal” shelf price and trying to cut it as much as possible. There are still deals to be had, even though we must adjust our price expectations for the current economic landscape.

Additionally, remember to stock up during sales too! While my typical shopping habits focus on buying about 12 weeks’ worth of an item so I can have enough on hand to sustain my family until the next sale. However, with prices being somewhat erratic, if you spot a particularly good deal, there’s nothing wrong with buying more than you normally would. Not only will you have more of that item on hand, but you also will insulate yourself against future price increases on that item — at least for a while, until your stock runs out. (This is especially true for clearance items — when those are gone, they’re gone, so take advantage of those when you see them.)

No one enjoys price increases, and unfortunately all the projections I’ve been reading predict we’ll be living through these economic and inflation issues for at least the next 12 to 18 months, if not longer. Knowing this, it’s even more important to be mindful of stretching our dollars and getting the best possible prices on the food and household items we buy for our families.