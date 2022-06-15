Reader questions about couponing

Anytime the economy takes a turn for the worse, shoppers’ interest in couponing increases.

New couponers and those returning to the fold often have questions about getting into the savings game. Here’s a sampling of some of the emails I’ve been receiving:

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> What is the best way to organize the coupons you take to the store? I am trying to only cut the ones I need each week, but I do shop at multiple stores. <strong>— Marjorie H.</strong>

If you’re using the “clipless” method of couponing I outlined in last week’s column, you won’t have to take an enormous quantity of coupons with you. Years ago, people would cut every single coupon they planned to use, and then head to the store with a large wallet, box or binder filled with loose coupons. This method is not only labor-intensive but it’s also inconvenient and unwieldy.

When you’re using a coupon matchup website to help plan your shopping trips, your clipping time is dramatically shortened. You only cut the coupons you need for the store or stores you plan to visit this week. This might be a small stack, or depending on the size of your shopping list, it could be a substantial one — but it still will be far fewer coupons than cutting and carrying every coupon you own.

Many of my Super-Couponing students have shared their coupon-carrying methods with me, and a surprising number of them profess to using plastic recloseable bags or paper envelopes. Some even re-use old envelopes from bills or junk mail — a great, no-cost option.

I use a coupon wallet, and it’s nothing fancy — I typically purchase these at a local dollar store and keep each until it wears out. What I do like about using a coupon wallet, though, is it contains multiple pockets to sort your coupons by store. Depending on the size of the wallet, you might even have a couple of extra pockets to sort specific categories, such as pet or baby. I like to reserve a pocket for nongrocery coupons too, such as hardware stores and restaurants.

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> Do you have a guide of best prices you can share for common items, such as canned goods, toilet paper and facial tissue and juices? I used to be very good at this but stopped couponing as much because of my schedule. Now, I need to get back into it. <strong>— Amy J.</strong>

It’s always a good idea to know benchmark prices for the items you buy most often. Prices do fluctuate — especially when there are supply chain issues or manufacturing cost increases — but I maintain a mental rule-of-thumb for many of the items I buy most often. These might vary somewhat depending on where you’re based in the country, but here are some of my go-to prices for items I buy often.

With toilet paper, I try to stay between .25 and .30 per regular-sized roll, .50 per double roll, and $1 per quad or mega roll. Each brand does differ in number of thickness and ply, but this is a good place to start. I try to stay between .80 and $1 per single roll of paper towels, and I’ll scale the pricing up from there if they are double or mega rolls.

For canned vegetables, tomatoes, and other fruits, I like to stay between .50 and .75 per can. Whenever a good sale on these comes around, I’ll stock up a great deal, simply because the expiration dates are quite long. For standard sized boxes of cereal, any boxes around $1, post-coupon, are good buys.

Keep brand-flexibility in mind too. If you’re not brand-specific and open to purchasing an alternate brand based on price savings, do so.