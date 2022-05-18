What if no coupons are available?

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I have noticed as the economy is growing more difficult, some coupons I have grown to expect are not coming. Namely, I used to count on having coupons for a specific kind of cereal. Several months have gone by, though, and I have not seen them in the paper.

One of the stores I shop at sometimes does have electronic coupons to load for this cereal, so I am not always out of luck. But I miss being able to buy more than two boxes at a time.

What should we do when there are no coupons? <strong>— Katrina A.</strong>

At the risk of sounding repetitive, the pandemic changed a lot of things in our retail landscape, especially with regard to promotions. In the past, many of us recognized there were patterns to when coupons for certain brands and products would appear in our coupon inserts and online. However, during the time when people largely were told to stay home, we saw supply chain interruptions at every stage — manufacturing, transporting goods to the store and even affected staffing issues at our stores, too.

When this happened, we saw manufacturers cut down on the kinds of coupons and promotions they were issuing. From their perspective, it made sense — why spend on expensive marketing campaigns, especially for new products, when stores were having trouble keeping shelves stocked and more people than ever were ordering groceries online? Many stores do not allow customers to redeem paper coupons on online orders, which eliminated a segment of the audience from using them altogether. In the case of coupons for new products being launched, shoppers did not have as much opportunity to stumble across them on the shelf if they were shopping from a computer or phone screen.

However, many stores that offer electronic coupons also allow shoppers to attach them to online orders, and we saw online coupon offerings increase from multiple brands and manufacturers as time went on.

While we’re at a different stage of the pandemic now, I’ve watched some of the typical coupon offers I once expected to see in the newspaper pop up in my local stores’ apps and electronic coupons — and in the cases of at least a few brands, online appears to be where they’re staying at the moment.

I long have extolled the benefits of paper coupons. It’s easy to see exactly which ones you have when they’re clipped. Paper manufacturer coupons are accepted at nearly every store. Plus, if the paper has coupons that are particularly good or high-value, it’s easy to purchase an extra copy or two of the paper that week, giving you multiples of the same coupons to use to stock up.

Of course, marketers like electronic coupons for many of the opposite reasons: They’re able to limit how many coupons and redemptions are offered to each shopper, and they also are able to launch or pull offers in a shorter timeframe than with print campaigns.

So, what can we do? I remain hopeful we’ll see more normalcy return to our newspapers’ free-standing insert campaigns at some point in the future. In the meantime, continue to check your stores’ electronic coupon offerings, as well as the manufacturers’ websites for any potential printable coupons, too.

An additional tip: Look in stores, too, for coupon tearpads and dispensers on the shelves. I never would advocate for taking more than you need, but taking a few in anticipation of the next sale or deal is simply a smart shopping practice.

Also, don’t forget to look in (and on!) product packaging as well. My family likes a certain brand of cereal that hasn’t had a lot of coupons available lately. However, it was on sale recently, and when I went to the store to buy it, I noticed some of the boxes on the shelf had $1 coupons on the back of the box. Of course, I selected those boxes to purchase to make my next stock-up a little less expensive.