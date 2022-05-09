Once you use this DIY glass and mirror cleaner, you will never look back

I love simple DIY household cleaners, not only because they’re so much cheaper than their commercial cousins but because they work better. I’m certain during the years I’ve tried hundreds of recipes and formulas. Let’s just say some work well; others, not so much.

Recently, I’ve been researching and testing the wonders of cornstarch to do more than thicken gravy and pudding. It turns out cornstarch is super useful around the house, not only in the kitchen.

In fact, cornstarch is the key ingredient in a homemade concoction I’ve come across that cleans glass and mirrors better than any glass cleaner I ever have used. It is so amazing it is nearly magical.

This homemade cleaning solution I’m sharing with you today has even picked up its own unique name while making its way around the internet sites and Facebook groups that adds a fun factor. One thing is for sure: I’ll never go back to any other glass cleaner — commercial or homemade. It’s that good.

Meet Alvin Corn, a homemade multipurpose glass and mirror cleaner named for its simple ingredients: alcohol, vinegar and cornstarch.

The vinegar helps cut through dirt and grime on mirrors and glass. The cornstarch acts as a very soft scrubbing agent that dissolves those tricky dried-on bits on bathroom mirrors without leaving any residue. And the alcohol helps the whole concoction to evaporate quickly for a streak-free, squeaky clean, sparkling shine.

ALVIN CORN CLEANER

<strong>1/4 cup rubbing (isopropyl) alcohol</strong>

<strong>1/4 cup white vinegar</strong>

<strong>1 tablespoon cornstarch</strong>

<strong>2 cups warm water</strong>

<strong>Standard size spray bottle</strong>

Pour the ingredients directly into the spray bottle. Apply the sprayer top or lid, and that’s it.

Before spraying Alvin Corn on your mirrors or glass, shake it well because the cornstarch will settle to the bottom, and you’ll want to redistribute it. Then spray sparingly. Wipe with a microfiber cloth or other cleaning cloth of choice — even a coffee filter or newspaper. Buff well to remove all moisture. Hear the squeak?

HOW TO STORE ALVIN CORN

The recipe above makes about 20 ounces of Alvin Corn — the perfect amount to fill a standard spray bottle. Store it as you would any commercial cleaner: directly in the spray bottle. Just make sure you shake it well right before and in between uses. While cornstarch appears to dissolve in water, it doesn’t really. It is such a fine powder that shaking it will distribute it well and not clog up the sprayer. But as this cleaner sits, the cornstarch will separate and fall to the bottom. Just remember to shake, shake, shake.

WHERE TO USE ALVIN CORN

Use Alvin Corn on glass, mirrors, stainless steel, porcelain and chrome fixtures. Use it to wipe down quartz and Corian countertops. Shine countertop appliances. Caution: Do not use on granite or marble as the vinegar in Alvin Corn could in time damage the sealant on those natural stone products, making them become dull and sticky.