Questions on electronic coupons

Paper coupons are incredibly simple to use: Cut them from the newspaper inserts or print them from the internet, cut them out, and then head to the store to redeem them at the checkout. And surprisingly, electronic load-to-card or load-to-account coupons are nearly as easy to use.

Your store’s e-coupons might be accessible with a store loyalty card, or the store might utilize your phone number to create an account. Either way, once you have an account, you’ll use the store’s website or app to browse, select and load the e-coupons you would like to use. Then, when you’re in the checkout lane, scan your store’s loyalty card or enter your phone number into the keypad at the register, and the offers you’ve selected will be applied to the corresponding items you’ve purchased.

That said, my readers have questions about some of the specifics of using electronic coupons versus paper, which I’m happy to answer:

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I know how to load digital coupons through my store’s app. I already signed up for that. Because I don’t always know what I’m going to buy, I just got in the habit of tapping all the offers to load them. I do wonder why you can’t just load all the coupons at once with one button.

Today, I got a message in the app that I only can have 160 coupons loaded at a time. I had to go through and tap “Unclip” for many offers so I could load the ones for the orange juice and bread that I want to buy this week.

Why did this happen? <strong>— Linda K.</strong>

Just as there are a finite number of paper coupons and printable coupons created and in circulation at any given time, there are also a finite number of electronic coupons offered digitally, too. When you load an offer, the total number of “loads” available to others drops by a count of one. Conversely, when you unclip an offer, it replaces that offer with the larger quantity of that coupon available for others to load.

It does seem as though it would be easier to click a single button and load all available offers, but the brands involved would disagree with you. They feel the process of hunting and selecting offers is important to the decision-making process. Back in 2014, a coupon app called Milk created a “Clip-All” feature that allowed shoppers to do just that: Load every electronic coupon available in a store’s system.

Not long after Milk debuted this feature, they were sued by Coupons.com. Brands only want to pay redemptions for coupons specifically selected by shoppers — not chosen en masse.

For the same reason, this is typically why there is also a load limit on electronic coupons: To encourage shoppers to be selective about the offers they load versus clicking or tapping every single offer.

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I have begun using e-coupons because my store has certain ones featured in the ad every week I can’t get any other way. There are some very good offers.

My question is this: Can I also use a paper coupon with these e-coupons for additional savings? <strong>— Cammie W.</strong>

When a store offers its own store coupons (the discount is offered by the store itself and is not a manufacturer-funded coupon discount), then that store coupon typically can be stacked with a manufacturer coupon — provided this does not violate the terms of either offer. This is true whether the store’s coupons are paper or electronic.

So, you’ll need to determine what kind of e-coupon your store is offering. Typically, when you click the offer’s details, it will tell you whether it is a manufacturer coupon or a store coupon. If it is a manufacturer coupon, the register will not allow a second manufacturer coupon to be stacked with it, as you only can use one manufacturer offer per item. However, if the e-coupon is a store coupon, you then might be able to stack a manufacturer coupon with it for additional savings.