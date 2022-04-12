Chromebook: Inexpensive and awesome

For years, as my faithful readers will recall, I have written about the inexpensive laptop computer series that continues to sweep the tech world called Chromebooks. I’m still onboard in a big way.

Chromebooks own the market share of sub $400 laptops. Chrome OS doesn’t take up a lot of resources, which means you get auto updating and a fast-running machine for a decent price. These Chromebook laptops perform all the essentials, ranging from surfing the Internet, instant messaging, social media and checking email to word processing and slideshow creation with Google Docs.

When I tell my friends about the Chromebook, I describe it as a cross between a laptop and a tablet. It’s small enough to fit into my handbag, but powerful enough to handle all my needs when I’m traveling or otherwise away from my regular work routine and I have access to the internet.

I was introduced to these machines by our in-office tech wizard, Max, who noticed that the majority of my work was being done directly in my internet browser (Google Chrome). Chromebooks are able to maintain their low price but still remain high-quality.

If you’re worried because you’ve read that a Chromebook is not usable unless connected to the internet, you can relax. That argument is no longer valid as many of Chromebook’s most useful extensions work offline. And in this day, how often are we on a computer not connected to the net?

If you’re starting to think about gifts for the “other gift-giving season,” which starts with Valentine’s Day and runs through Mothers’ and Fathers’ Day and graduations, make a note. A Chromebook just might be the perfect idea for yourself or a loved one — one you can start saving toward now.