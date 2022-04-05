No more sleeping through the alarm and more handy tips

Surprise — instead of sharing tips you’ve sent to me, I’ve decided to hog the entire column to share some of my own. Several of these are oldies but goodies, and some I have discovered recently. I do love a great tip.

<strong>PHONE ALARM VOLUME BOOSTER</strong>

If you’re a heavy sleeper and have trouble hearing your cellphone’s alarm, you can boost the volume by setting it in an empty (glass) drinking glass. This works because the sound reverberates and intensifies inside the glass. It might not be the world’s most pleasant amplification technique, but it works great for an alarm. As an added benefit, to turn the alarm off you have to actually pull the phone out of the glass. This makes it somewhat more likely that you actually will get up and not roll over to fall back asleep.

Bonus: If you put a phone in an empty glass, it dramatically improves the reception. Of course, you probably can’t make a call with your phone stuck in a glass, but you could probably manage to send a text message or two or receive voicemails. This is the first I’ve heard of this method, and a few people have noted that this does work, but I have not tested it myself. If any of you try it out and get a good result, let us know in the comments.

<strong>BAKING LOCATION</strong>

Bake pies, tarts and quiches in the lower third of the oven. The bottom crust will be crisp, and the edges or top crust won’t over-brown.

<strong>SHOE SELECTION</strong>

When trying on shoes in the store, walk around in them on a hard surface. Standing on carpet is deceiving. It makes the shoes feel more comfortable than they would be on hard floors or other surfaces.

<strong>ZIPPER TROUBLE</strong>

There are several things you can do to get that stubborn, sluggish, sticking metal zipper back into tip-top shape. Run the lead of an ordinary pencil along the metal teeth to lubricate them. Or, with a cotton swab, apply a bit of lubricating spray such as WD-40 to the teeth. Be careful to wipe away any excess so it won’t soil the garment. Another solution: Rub the edge of a bar of soap or an old candle up and down the teeth and along both sides of the zipper.

<strong>WAX MOP</strong>

Has floor wax made your favorite mop stiff and foul-smelling? Soak it for a half-hour in a gallon of water mixed with 1/2 cup of nonsudsing household ammonia. It will look brand new. To prevent repeat performances, clean the wax mop thoroughly with an ammonia-water mixture after each use. Never clean a wax mop with soap or detergent, and use it only for the purpose of applying liquid floor wax.

<strong>RIGHT FROM LEFT</strong>

Put a sticker inside your children’s right shoes or sneakers. They will begin to learn right from left and also get their shoes on the correct feet all by themselves.

<strong>WAX IT</strong>

For a brilliant shine and easy cleanups, give freshly cleaned tile and fiberglass shower walls a coat of car polish. Do not wax the shower floor or bathtub as it will become dangerously slick.

<strong>PILLING ON SWEATERS</strong>

To remove pills from a sweater, stretch the sweater over a flat surface and shave it lightly with an electric razor. Shavers sold for this purpose are not nearly as effective as the real thing.

<strong>VASES WITH ICKY BUILDUP</strong>

To remove mineral and hard-water deposits from vases, scrub them with a wet cloth that has been dipped into salt. Follow with warm water and soap.