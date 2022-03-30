Understanding coupon limits

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I have a question about limits. My grocery store’s ad has a special deal for buying three different items for one price. At the bottom of the ad, it says “Limit 1 offer per customer.”

How do they know? I would like to do this offer more than once, but how could the store possibly be tracking this? If I have to, I will have my husband go to the store and do this deal, too, so I can stock up. I am just wondering how this is possible. <strong>— Becky F.</strong>

There are a few possible answers to this scenario. If this offer requires the shopper to load an electronic coupon to a shopper’s account, either via a store loyalty card or a phone number, then it’s likely that the offer is indeed a one-use-only deal tied to a specific account number. However, if there is no specific electronic limitation for this deal, the offer might be limited to the honor system.

If that’s the case, I do recommend honoring it. It doesn’t say “Limit 1 offer per customer per day,” so the store is probably trying to keep enough participating items in stock to give as many people as possible a chance to take advantage of the sale. While you likely would get away with taking part in the deal on subsequent trips, I believe in couponing ethically.

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I remember reading in one of your past columns when a store has a limit of four on an item, that limit is for each different flavor or style.

I tried this recently, as the brand of granola I like was on sale. I bought four bags of the regular kind, four bags of chocolate flavor and four bags of salted caramel. All rang up on sale, and I was able to buy 12 bags total.

I never would have thought of this idea. How did you know it would work? <strong>— Sara W.</strong>

When a store places purchase limits on specific items, they typically do so in one of two ways: They will limit the number of stock-keeping units (SKUs, which are tied to individual product bar codes) in the system that can be purchased in a single transaction; or, they do not impose limits within the checkout system and are relying both on their cashiers and the shoppers’ honor system to abide by those limits.

If the limits are being enforced by limiting SKUs, each product SKU will be limited to four. So, buying four of each flavor of an item is allowed under these limits. I’ve purchased cans of diced tomatoes, four varieties at a time, all in the same shopping trip: Diced tomatoes; diced tomatoes and onions; diced tomatoes and chiles; diced tomatoes with Italian seasoning. As long as you will use the varieties you’re purchasing, this is a great way to maximize how many you can buy during a great sale.