Readers question coupon ethics

I’m a big believer in couponing ethically. There are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, but I never would recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

Some of my readers have sent questions regarding the ethics of specific coupon usage. Here’s a sampling:

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> Our local supermarket often has good electronic coupons in their app. My wife usually does most of the grocery shopping and has the store’s app installed on her phone. I decided I want to download the app, too, so I can use coupons as well for my own shopping trips. On the weekends, they sometimes have an e-coupon for a free product. If I install the app, too, then we could get two of each coupon item.

Is there anything wrong with doing this being that we live in the same home? <strong>— Al S.</strong>

Typically, no. Years ago, when electronic coupons weren’t necessarily tied to phone apps, some of them had terms that limited their usage to “One account per household.” However, according to Pew Research, 85 percent of Americans now own a smartphone. With each of those people able to install and use apps of their choice, it’s highly unlikely multiple people in the same household will refrain from using a store’s app simply because one other person already has installed it.

If you are concerned about the ethics of having two electronic coupon accounts within the same household, I recommend looking at the app’s terms of usage. If it does not specifically prohibit users in the same home from downloading and using the app simultaneously, you should be good to go.

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I have a question about printable coupons. a friend emailed me a PDF of a coupon for buy-one-get-one-free cookies. I know most printable coupons can be printed once or twice, but a PDF can be printed as many times as I want.

Should I be careful with using this? <strong>— Sophie C.</strong>

Brands typically do not release coupons in a PDF (Portable Document File) format for that exact reason — they cannot limit how many times the coupon can be printed. Some manufacturers can and do release coupons in this format, the large majority of PDF coupons one might find on the web are counterfeit. Unless you downloaded the coupon directly from the manufacturer’s website to verify it is legitimate, I would steer clear of printing and using any of these. If they are indeed counterfeit, you could be opening yourself to liability.

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I have a question about stacking coupons. My store used to have its own store coupons in paper format in the weekly ad. They switched to make these coupons electronic, and you load them to your store card through their app.

Can I still stack these coupons with a paper coupon? It does work at the register with no issues, but I want to make sure I’m doing this right. <strong>— Eve M.</strong>

When a store offers its own store coupons, these coupons function similarly to a lower sale price at the register. The coupon is not reimbursed by a third party — it’s simply a price reduction offered by the store itself when the coupon is scanned. This is also the reason you can stack a manufacturer coupon with that store’s coupon for an additional discount: One discount is given by the store’s coupon, and the other is provided by the manufacturer coupon.

That said, whether or not your store is offering their own coupons in paper or electronic form shouldn’t matter. As long as they are store coupons, you can use a manufacturer coupon in conjunction with them.

Many stores’ apps and websites also offer electronic manufacturer coupons, too, so be aware if you load these, you will not be allowed to use a second paper manufacturer coupon on the same item.