Best price increases by stocking up now

No one likes price increases, but I do appreciate it when manufacturers give us a heads-up on when they might arrive. That kind of transparency can help us soften the blow of experiencing price increases once we’re facing higher price tags on the shelves of our local stores.

Recently, a leading manufacturer of home and personal care products announced it will be increasing prices by an average of 8 percent on its fabric care products. This includes everything from laundry detergent, fabric softener and dryer sheets to other laundry care items. The same manufacturer noted we’ll see similar price increases on personal care items beginning in April—everything from haircare products to razors and shaving cream to skincare and makeup.

On a $9.99 bottle of laundry detergent, this represents about an 80-cent increase. It might not seem like much, but if you consider we might use a $1 coupon to drop the detergent’s price to $8.99, we still will be paying $9.79 after an .80 increase and the same $1 coupon --meaning that the coupon’s going to lose the ability to take the same “bite” out of the price of the detergent.

The company cites increases in costs of materials, labor and logistics during the pandemic. We shoppers never are happy when prices go up, but we can take some action to insulate ourselves in the short term from these increases. Much as we do when we shop the sales cycles and try to purchase when prices are at their lowest points, we also can stock up ahead of our needs by shopping before these impending price increases take effect.

As long as your storage space permits, you can stock up in higher quantities than normal to beat these price increases — and when we’re talking about household and personal care items, expiration dates become far less of an issue than they are for food products. If you have the room to store a lot of laundry detergent, shampoo, razors or whatever you’d like — go for it.

Of course, you still will want to use any available coupons for these items. Check not only your newspaper inserts but any online coupons available via your store’s app or website, too.

Whenever we encounter price increases from a specific brand or manufacturer, we also have the option to substitute a lower-priced alternative from a competing manufacturer or even a store brand. That said, this is often a strategy best used in the short term because the kinds of materials and production cost increase forcing the price of one product to increase typically will affect other products in the same categories. Think of it this way: Your primary brand of laundry detergent experiences a price increase. You go to the store to purchase it, and you see a competing brand of detergent has a lower price. Of course, you can opt for the lower-priced detergent in the short term, but don’t be surprised if the price of your alternate detergent choice also rises down the road.

Regardless of whether you buy ahead of your favorite brands’ price increases or you use the strategy of buying the competitors’ brands while their prices are still low, decide just how much or how many of an item you would like to store in the interim — and stock up.

It’s true that, at some point, your stockpile of these items purchased at lower prices eventually will be exhausted, but you’ll have saved money. It’s a game we play as coupon shoppers in the short-term when we purchase at the low price points during a store’s 12-week pricing cycle. Instead of that, though, we’re purchasing in a more open-ended way to beat future price increases.

Change is inevitable, but when we have a heads-up that price increases are coming, we can in turn adjust our shopping habits to best take advantage of that knowledge.