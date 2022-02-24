Meal-planning to save money

With grocery store prices on the rise, particularly for meats and fresh produce, I’d like to share a sampling of emails from readers such as you who have written to share some of the ways they’re stretching their budgets to meal-plan at home — and I’ll share some of my favorite ways as well.

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I am writing to share the ways we are saving on meals right now in this economy. With the prices of beef climbing into the astronomical lately, we went together with two neighbors and bought half a cow from a local butcher. We split the cost and the different cuts, and we each put the things we want into our chest freezers. I feel good about supporting a local business and also “freezing” beef prices until we eat through the many packets of meat we now have. <strong>— Howard G.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> With prices going up so much at the store, I find myself buying in larger quantities than I usually do when I am following sales. I keep my freezer full all the time, and when I see meats or fish on sale, I buy as much as I can store.

I am doing this with dry goods as well. I carved out some extra storage in an unused closet which is now my stockpile area. Considering I have saved money on anything I buy now that later goes up in price, I am stocking up more heavily on things I have read will experience large price increases. Then, I meal plan around what I have in the house. I’m pleased with this strategy so far. <strong>— Janine B.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> One of my best tips for saving money and meal planning is to think like our grandparents would have planned meals. They would not have wasted anything. Bone broth soups are all the rage now, but really, they never went away. If you make a chicken or turkey, don’t throw the carcass away. Put it in the slow cooker with water all day the next day and make a good soup stock.

On a slow boil all day, the little bits of meat stuck to the bones will come off into the broth, too. I then strain the bones out with a colander, pour the soup stock into freezer bags, and freeze it. Then, I have a soup base for a future meal.

Then, I just thaw it out, add vegetables and rice or pasta, and it’s another great, homemade meal.

I do the same thing with ham bones, as it makes a great stock for split pea soup. <strong>— Reina T.</strong>

I love hearing all of your tips. I think there is so much value in learning what we can from each other, and meal planning is something we all need to do.

For my family, I like to plan the order of our meals both to help eliminate leftovers and to make the most of my time in the kitchen. One of my favorite ways to do this is to pair two easy meals on back-to-back nights: Tacos and chili. I’ll brown 4 pounds of ground beef on taco night with chopped onion, seasoning it well. I’ll set some of the meat aside for the next night’s dinner. We always open a can or jar of diced tomatoes for our tacos, but we rarely eat an entire can.

The next day, when I’m assembling chili ingredients in the slow cooker, I’ll add the pre-browned meat from the night before and any extra canned tomatoes leftover, too.

Any time I make chicken, whether it’s a whole bird or bone-in pieces, I’ll do the same thing — cook extra on the first night so I can use the leftover chicken for a different meal the next night. Shredded chicken is great for fajitas, pot pies and homemade soups.

I always enjoy hearing how you’re stretching your grocery dollars. Feel free to email me your tips and thoughts at jill@ctwfeatures.com.