Should you lend money to family and friends? Read this first

During the years, I’ve heard from dozens of readers who have lent money to friends and family members, only to have become outraged when the deal goes sour.

I tell these readers I wish they had written to me before they lent the money. Doing things right from the start makes all the difference in the end. Here’s how:

<strong>ACCEPT REALITY</strong>

Lend only the amount of money you can afford to give as a gift. Don’t tell your potential borrower this but know in your heart if you just hand over the money, the chances of being repaid in full are fairly slim. That’s a fact of life.

<strong>PROMISSORY NOTE</strong>

This is a legally binding document that, when signed by both parties, creates a contract

Search for “free promissory note” online to find a form you can simply print out and fill in the blanks. Look for Word and PDF templates; <a href="http://eForms.com" target="_blank">eForms.com</a> promissory note templates are a good option.

<strong>REASONABLE INTEREST</strong>

It is right for you and the borrower that you charge a fair rate of interest. If your borrower balks at being charged interest, blame it on the IRS, which says you, the lender, will be assumed to have earned an interest rate that is at least as high as the IRS Applicable Federal Rate, which is set monthly. As I write, that rate is 1.30 percent and changes monthly.

<strong>REQUIRE COLLATERAL</strong>

You can require your borrower “secure” this loan by pledging something of value he or she owns, which has a perceived value by the borrower of at least the amount of the loan. That could be a Nintendo Switch, watch, phone or a TV. Whatever it is, take possession of it. Hold it in lieu of repayment.

<strong>FORMAL REPAYMENT PLAN</strong>

Because you do not want to become a debt collector and deadbeat chaser, agree on a repayment plan upfront before you hand over the money to your borrower. Do this while everyone is friendly and anxious to make this work. Let the borrower come up with a plan to which you can agree.

A great idea is for the borrower to arrange automatic deductions from his or her bank account to yours. Now, you won’t have to wonder if the check is in the mail or if you’ll need to make yet another awkward phone call.

There’s an app for that. Zirtue is a free mobile app (available on the Apple App Store and Google Play) and is perfect for this kind of transaction. Zirtue is a relationship-based lending mobile platform that allows you to securely lend and borrow money with friends and family. It is perfect for trusted relationships — people who want to help not take advantage of one another.

Zirtue lets the two of you set up a formal repayment situation. The borrower pays you 5 percent interest on the loan and makes the automatic monthly payments you agreed upon from his or her bank account, directly into yours. You, the lender, do not pay any fees at all. However, the borrower must pay a small monthly fee. And isn’t that right? The borrower needs to learn about how the real world operates. Borrowing money is not free. A formal lending situation will be good for both of you.