Gift card tips

The holiday season has passed, and chances are you might have received some gift cards. It should go without saying, but it’s important to treat gift cards similar to cash. I like to keep them in either my wallet or coupon wallet so they’re with me whenever we’re out. It also ensures the cards are kept together in a safe place to help avoid them becoming lost.

That said, losing a gift card often is akin to losing cash — once it’s gone, it’s highly unlikely you’ll be able to use it again. In some circumstances, depending on the issuer of the gift card, you might be able to have the funds on the lost card issued to a new card. This differs by company, though, and not all issuers will replace cards. Those that will typically also require the original receipt for each card to replace the balance.

Here are some tips for managing and using gift cards, protecting the cards you have until they’re used and purchasing gift cards for others.

Always photograph or photocopy the backs of your gift cards. If a card is lost or stolen, you’ll need the numbers on the back of the cards to begin any potential replacement process. Typically, you’ll find the customer service number on the back of the gift card — another reason you’ll want a copy of this information.

Many gift cards work in conjunction with a retailer’s app, allowing you to scan and enter the card’s balance into the app itself. Then, you either can use the physical card or the barcode within the app to pay from the card’s balance. This is also a good backup in case you misplace the physical card.

Unfortunately, a common form of gift card fraud involves scammers who record the numbers on the backs of blank gift cards in the store, then wait for the gift cards to be purchased and activated. Once active, the scammer then can use the gift card number to shop online, often before the person who purchased the card had a chance to spend the funds themselves. (More on this in a moment.)

For this reason, the issuer of the gift card also typically will ask for a copy of the receipt showing the gift card’s activation to verify the card truly belongs to you. This can put you in an awkward position, though, if the card was given to you without a receipt, as you’ll have to admit to the gift-giver you’ve misplaced their card. However, doing so might be better than losing out on the entire balance of the lost card.

When purchasing gift cards for others, I always will ask for an activation or gift receipt for the gift card itself. I then tape it to the back of the card so the recipient has everything they need to replace the card in the event it is lost. The other thing I do is examine the gift card before purchasing, looking for any signs it might have been tampered with by someone “skimming” gift card numbers before purchase. If the cardboard sleeve on the card is covering part of the card number, I’ll make sure the sleeve has not been bent to expose the entire number.

Some cards also have a portion of the number obscured with a scratch-off area. Again, I’ll make sure this area is intact and un-scratched before purchasing so there’s no risk of the number having been copied by someone else before purchase.

It’s worth taking time to protect your card’s data from theft or loss and keep the physical card safe until the funds have been spent.