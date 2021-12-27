Car dealer spills the beans on treating leather interiors

Do you know what I love? Learning insider secrets. I’m not talking tabloid headlines or conspiracy theories, which I work hard to avoid, but solid, authentic and reliable insider secrets.

I’ve got one for you today, prompted by a question sent in by a faithful reader.

<strong>Dear Mary:</strong> I purchased a late-model, previously owned vehicle. The dealer tried to sell me a package that involves treating the leather seats. Because of the cost, I opted not to purchase the package. Do you know the type of treatment car dealers use to treat leather seats? Is it even necessary to do this? The car is an expensive purchase for me, and I need to know how to take good care of the interior to make it last. Thank you for your very enjoyable column. I read it from top to bottom and always learn or find something I can use daily. <strong>— Jan G.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jan:</strong> Are the leather seats dirty, or are you simply wanting to protect and treat them as the dealer suggested? As this is not a new car, I am thinking it might be time to clean the leather just to remove the kind of dirt that naturally builds up from regular use. And, yes, I believe leather needs to be treated regularly to keep it soft and supple.

I checked with a car dealer friend of mine, and he said you are pretty smart. Car dealers aren’t magicians. They just use products that work well and then charge you an arm and a leg to do what you probably could do yourself.

After a bit of arm-twisting, he told me his shop’s secret: KevianClean Leather Cleaner and Conditioner (formerly known as BooYah). He assures me this one product will clean, condition and protect the leather, and leave it soft and supple. If I were you, I would read all of the online reviews. You’ll learn a lot, and then you’ll know whether this is the product you want to trust with your beautiful car seats.

For several years now, I have used KevianClean on our car seats and interior, our leather recliners, my leather handbag, leather shoes and even my top-cowhide leather-bound Bible. The results continue to be amazing.

By the way, I just have to share something with you I learned some time ago about how to deep-clean and restore stained and really dirty leather seats. This is going to be shocking, so brace yourself: Soft Scrub Lemon Cleanser. I’m serious. I’m talking about the stuff made for kitchens and bathrooms (DO NOT grab the Soft Scrub with bleach — you want only the yellow lemon option). And, yes, on leather.

I must admit I have not had an occasion to clean any stained and/or really dirty leather, so I cannot personally vouch for this. But for any readers who are dealing with the heartbreak of stained and/or dirty leather car seats — or any other needy leather item, for that matter — THIS is a must-read.

I almost am looking forward to having a leather stain or dirt problem so I can get some firsthand experience with this very amazing-if-true way to get rid of the problem and return even very old, dried-up, ugly leather back to its glory.

And of course, I would not mind hearing from anyone who has tried this and is willing to report back with the results.

Thanks for being such a faithful reader, Jan. That means the world to me.