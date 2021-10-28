Counterfeit couponing in the movies

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> We recently watched a movie about women who became wealthy selling fake coupons. It is a comedy, but I read it was based on a true story.

I would like to know how these ladies got away with selling fake coupons for so long. How did they actually work when scanned at the store if they were fake? Were they punished at all? In the movie, one fled and moved to Europe.

I also would like to know if the companies hurt by the actions of these women were reimbursed. It seemed they made millions of dollars. <strong>— Chelsea B.</strong>

The movie “Queenpins” is a fictionalized version of the story of a women-run counterfeit coupon ring that was busted in Phoenix, Ariz., in 2012. In the real-life story, three women were arrested for selling counterfeit coupons. The police seized more than $40 million worth of counterfeits, along with multiple luxury vehicles, a speedboat and dozens of firearms.

One key to the women’s scheme was many of the coupons they were counterfeiting illegally were duplicates of actual coupons issued by manufacturers. When a customer has a genuine quality or manufacturing issue with an item and calls or emails a brand to complain, the brand might issue a coupon for a free item to replace the faulty product. These are the kinds of coupons the counterfeiters were duplicating, so the bar codes printed on them were valid codes copied from the real, authentic coupons.

The women then sold these fake coupons on a website — millions of dollars’ worth of fake coupons. Certainly, the people purchasing these coupons had to have known they were not legitimate — the website was extremely amateurish in design and did not look professional or reputable. For a few dollars more, the women also offered to place a hologram sticker on the phony coupons so they would look more legitimate to cashiers.

The investigation into the women’s activities began when the manufacturers started noticing the volume of counterfeit coupons being sent to them by the stores where consumers had redeemed the fakes. Several companies hired investigators, who in turn reached out to police.

Ultimately, the ringleader of the counterfeit coupon operation went to jail for two years, the maximum sentence for the charge of counterfeiting in her state. Her two partners received probation. All of the women also were ordered to repay $5 million in restitution — a fraction of the tens of millions of dollars worth of coupons that were sold, and ultimately redeemed, by consumers.

The manufacturers involved unfortunately lost a great deal of money that will not be repaid to them, even if the women do complete their $5 million restitution payments. Under the restitution terms, the women pay $300 per month, meaning they likely never will pay the entire sum in their lifetimes.

The real-life women also will not profit off the movie’s success, as the film’s writers have publicly stated their story is a fictionalized version of the Arizona counterfeit coupon ring.

The number of counterfeit coupons openly available for sale on the internet has decreased in recent years, but my advice regarding these kinds of coupons has not changed in the 13 years I’ve been writing this column: Never pay for coupons. Legitimate coupons are free to obtain.