Another brilliant way to use WD-40 around the house

I had to laugh when I opened my mail to read how one reader was able to get his glass shower doors so clean and sparkly they looked like new. I had a can of his remedy sitting right there next to my computer.

Hold on — that can of WD-40 was NOT there to be used as a computer screen cleaner. I’ve never tried it, do not intend to and hope you do not either. There is a much better way to do that.

It was on my desk because I had just used it to test the theory WD-40 would waterproof my leather boots. Supposedly, WD-40 acts as a barrier so moisture can’t seep into your shoes and get your socks wet.

<strong>Dear Mary:</strong> We bought a home not long ago, and the glass shower doors were so badly stained I actually thought the glass had become etched. But I wasn’t ready to give up on them without a fight.

I took the doors off, thinking I could put more pressure on them if they were lying flat. Then, I tried all the cleaners you’ve mentioned during the years, and then some. Still, the spots remained. That’s when I remembered what I had used on my car when I found a few spots of tar on it. The answer was WD-40.

I took the doors outside, covered my picnic table and then laid a door on it. Next, I sprayed the door with the WD-40 with the open spray (“straw” setting off), let it set a few minutes then just wiped it off with a paper towel. A couple of spots required more application. When done, I put some Blue Dawn in a bucket, used a sponge to soap it down, then leaned it against a fence, putting a wood block under it to keep it off the ground. I sprayed it with the water hose and allowed it to dry. Then, I repeated the process on the other door. They looked great.

The only problem encountered was when I went to retrieve them, I discovered a bird had found one before me, but THAT was a simple cleanup. <strong>— Randy</strong>

<strong>Dear Randy:</strong> Remarkable. And what a great idea to use WD-40 to clean those doors. Although we need to make it clear that had the glass become permanently etched, it is not likely WD-40 could have fixed the problem.

WD-40 is a great product. The blue and yellow can is about as familiar as anything. Banished to a shelf in the garage, most people assume WD-40 is only an automotive thing. Wrong. This stuff is amazing. And relatively cheap.

Most of us already know to use WD-40 to loosen bolts and fix squeaky door hinges. But there are quite possibly thousands more ways WD-40 can make our lives easier. Here are a few of my favorites.

<strong>REPEL SPIDERS AND OTHER BUGS, TOO</strong>

Just spray some WD-40 on windowsills and other places spiders can get in. Wipe away the excess and that’s it. It will keep spiders and other creepy crawlies away.

<strong>CLEAN GREASY HANDS</strong>

When you’re done with a messy job that got your hands all greasy, painty or sooty, spray them with a little WD-40. Wipe with a paper towel and then follow with soap and water. So much better than getting the sink super dirty.

<strong>REMOVE PAINT FROM LEATHER</strong>

It happened to me once. I got paint on my jeans, didn’t realize it and while it was still wet, got into the car. Yep. Paint on the leather seat. A quick spray of WD-40 followed by a soft, clean rag took that paint away in a flash — and didn’t leave a trace. Took it out of my pants, too.

<strong>FREE STUCK DISHWARE</strong>

Do you ever get a small bowl or drinking glass hopelessly stuck inside one that is slightly larger? A quick spray of WD-40 just might be all you need to get them unstuck. Give it a try!

As for the boots? Yes! In my test, WD-40 did make my boots repel water and snow, so my feet stayed nice and dry. Pretty cool.