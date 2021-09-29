October is the best time to buy these things

Just like that, autumn has arrived. Oh, how I love this time of year.

Cooler weather, sweaters, scarves, pumpkin pie and beautiful fall colors make this, for me, the very best time of year. And there’s more — bargains galore await as we head in. Here’s a quick rundown of bargains during October:

<strong>HALLOWEEN COSTUMES, DECOR AND PARTY GEAR</strong>

Traditionally, stores go all-out to stock up for Halloween. As the month goes, they anticipate how much they’ll have left to deal with if they stick to retail pricing. That means super sales later in the month.

If you can hold out on buying costumes, decor and party supplies until the third week of October or even closer to the 31st, you’ll be rewarded well with super clearance prices.

<strong>JEANS</strong>

Many retailers typically have an overstock of denim jeans this month leftover from back-to-school shopping. Keep your eyes open for super sales and discounts. Don’t expect the greatest selections of styles and sizes, but if you’re willing to search, now is a great time to score a new pair of jeans.

<strong>TOYS AND GAMES</strong>

October is when retailers clear the decks for the hot new Christmas toys. That means getting rid of what’s been filling the shelves. All the old goes on sale. The best time during October to scoop up those bargains will be midmonth.

<strong>WEDDING SUPPLIES</strong>

Traditionally, summer is wedding season. Come fall, retailers’ overstock can be anything from invitations, lights, cake toppers and, yes, even wedding dresses. Almost everything gets a significant price drop during the fall months and then starts to pick back up again after New Year’s as brides start prepping for summer weddings.

<strong>SEASONAL FRUIT</strong>

October will see a lot of sales on apples, pumpkins, pears, beets, cabbage, cauliflower, oranges, figs, sweet potatoes and winter squash. Expect autumn harvest to be the theme everywhere, and don’t be afraid to stock up. You can bake pumpkin pies and freeze them for later. Make applesauce, apple butter and apple dumplings.

Do this to store apples: Individually wrap them in newspaper (black ink only, not those with color ink). Put the wrapped apples in a covered cardboard box and store in a cool place, such as the basement, where it will be cold but not enough to freeze. You’ll be enjoying fresh, crisp and cheap apples all winter.

<strong>AIR CONDITIONERS</strong>

With consumers’ minds now turning toward cozying up to the fireplace, retailers know cooling off is not a priority. So, what’s a merchant to do? Give their remaining air conditioning units bargain-basement prices. And it’s not just the price that makes October an ideal month to buy. For those buying window units, it’s easier to install in cool October rather than waiting for the first steamy day next spring. For those looking to replace a central air conditioning system: There’s less demand in October, which means a faster response and install time from your local HVAC contractor.

<strong>CAMPING GEAR</strong>

Want to find deals on items you still can use this year? Outdoor stores are putting their best camping gear on sale. October is that sweet spot in the year when heat waves have wound down but chances of early snowstorms still are quite remote. Grabbing super bargains on tents, sleeping bags and other gear could mean your best camping trip of the year is right around the corner.

<strong>GRILLS AND OUTDOOR FURNITURE</strong>

Retailers now are focusing on indoors and the holiday season ahead. That means they also are doing their best to get rid of outdoor gear. Expect to find great deals on patio tables, chairs, umbrellas and grills.

<strong>GARDEN AND OUTDOOR TOOLS</strong>

Stores that stocked up on lawn mowers, shovels, rakes, weed eaters, gardening gloves, tools and planters for last spring are ready to clear the decks in those aisles. Stores always put all of that on sale during October to make sure they have room for their winter products. It’s a great time to replace old, tired and broken garden tools. You will be all ready for spring in more ways than one.