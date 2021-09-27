Cleverly delicious ways to use up leftovers

If your refrigerator is at all similar to mine, it harbors an odd assortment of leftovers. Here are some suggestions that might get your creative juices flowing to come up with your own ideas for what’s lurking in your refrigerator.

<strong>BOTTLED SALAD DRESSING</strong>

Here’s what you can do with any oil- and vinegar-based dressings: Mix all of those small amounts together in one bottle, then label for marinade for beef, pork or chicken. The oil adds flavor, and the vinegar (or another acid such as lemon juice) tenderizes. You need enough to coat the meat or poultry, then cover and refrigerate for at least an hour before roasting, grilling or baking.

<strong>APPLESAUCE</strong>

That last bit of applesauce in the jar will make a wonderful coleslaw dressing. Make sure you have about 1/2 cup applesauce left in the jar and then add about 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, 1/3 teaspoon celery salt, 1 teaspoon prepared mustard, 1 teaspoon sugar and 2 tablespoons water. Apply the lid, and shake well. To use: Toss with about 4 cups shredded cabbage or packaged coleslaw mix. Refrigerate overnight to allow flavors to meld. Yield: 8 servings.

<strong>MASHED POTATOES</strong>

Leftover mashed potatoes make a great topper for about any casserole, such as Shepherd’s Pie, for example. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil, and saute 1 pound ground or shredded turkey (you also can use chicken, beef or other meat), 1/4 cup minced celery and 1/2 cup chopped onion until brown. Add 3/4 cup beef or chicken broth, 1 tablespoon ketchup, 1/4 teaspoon dry mustard and 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce. Cook for five minutes. Mix in frozen or drained canned green peas. Pour mixture into an 8-inch-by-8-inch square baking pan. Spread the leftover mashed potatoes over the top. Sprinkle with a little paprika for color (optional). Bake for 30 minutes. Yield: 6 servings.

<strong>COOKED RICE</strong>

Turn that leftover rice into a wonderful quiche crust. Mix together 2 cups white or brown leftover cooked rice, 1 beaten egg and 1 teaspoon soy sauce. Spread evenly to cover a well-buttered quiche or pie pan. Bake crust at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Place any kind of fresh or frozen vegetables (broccoli is a good choice) or meat on the crust. Mix together 4 beaten eggs, 1 1/2 cups milk or half-and-half, salt and pepper to taste and a dash of nutmeg. Pour over vegetables and meat. Top with 1 cup grated cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes.

<strong>BUTTERMILK</strong>

A lot of recipes call for a fairly small amount of buttermilk. That’s great, but what to do with the rest of a quart or pint? Here’s an awesome suggestion: Before it goes bad, use it to make fabulous overfried fish. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking pan or cookie sheet with aluminum foil and spray it with cooking spray. In a flat dish or pan, mix together 1/2 cup cornmeal, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, 1/2 teaspoon oregano, 1/8 teaspoon cayenne, salt and pepper to taste, stirring with a fork until blended. Pour the buttermilk into a shallow bowl. Cut fish fillets to equal 4 servings into portion-sized pieces Dip each piece in the buttermilk and then in the cornmeal mixture. Place on the sprayed foil. Bake for 25 minutes.