Stock up on pandemic-related products while prices are low

Last year during the height of the pandemic, hand sanitizer, antibacterial soaps, and disinfecting wipes and sprays were some of the most difficult products to purchase. With the transmissibility of the virus largely unknown, everyone prepared for the worst and was sanitizing everything from door handles to shopping carts — even grocery packaging. Our stores’ supply chains were stressed and strained in ways we never have seen before. Cleaning and personal care products were selling out especially rapidly, and canned foods, fruits and vegetables also were in short supply.

It took quite some time for the supply chain to recover, and now many stores face the opposite problem: They’ve got too many of these items on hand. Multiple stores in my area are so overstocked on sanitizing and cleaning products they’ve reduced them to ridiculous prices. At one store, I spotted 16-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer for .20. At a Midwest home improvement retailer, certain brands of hand sanitizer, wipes and bath tissue all were completely free after mail-in rebates last month — in unlimited quantities.

At another store, I spotted two endcaps of large liquid antibacterial hand soap refills for $1 each. Last summer, stores in my area had little to no hand soap at all on the shelves, so, of course, I’ve been stocking up to have some extra on hand when prices are low and stock is high.

The pandemic’s ongoing situation remains uncertain, but it is an excellent time to stock up on these items while they are at bargain prices. In addition to buying what you’ll need for your household and workspace, take into consideration any children’s needs for back-to-school as well. Sanitizers, disinfectants and cleaners are popular items for classes’ back-to-school lists. For those working at home, you can take advantage of these same sales to stock up on anything you need to keep your home office clean and sanitary, too.

None of us knows quite what to expect in the months ahead concerning future lockdowns or precautions we’ll be asked to take. With stores largely restocked on other kinds of products that were in shorter supply during the early days of the pandemic in 2020, it’s a good time to think about keeping a least a week’s worth of nonperishable foods on hand in case of future unpredictability in our world. Canned soups, chili and vegetables, as well as pasta and sauces, are all good staples to consider.

I do find a great deal of comfort in not having to immediately rush to the store in any kind of uncertain situation or disaster, knowing I have a moderate supply of bath tissue, canned and nonperishable foods, personal care and first aid items on hand at home. Again, the best time to shop and restock your home supply of these kinds of items is when they are not in high demand.

Thinking back on last summer, there were even more items that were in extremely high demand because of so many people staying home for an extended period. Flour and yeast were difficult to find as many people rediscovered their love for baking. Home canning supplies, such as jars, lids and rings, also were hard to find because so many people had planted backyard or container gardens, they wanted to preserve what they harvested. If baking and gardening are among your passions as well, I think it would be a good idea to make sure you always have plenty of supplies for each on hand, just in case we see future runs on these items.

At the time of this writing, some states are exploring changes to face mask mandate and possible future lockdowns because of virus variants. We’ve seen what panic-buying can do and how quickly it can empty shelves at our local stores. Consider stocking up now on the kinds of items you might want to have on hand in case the unexpected or unpredictable happens.