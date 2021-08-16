RANDALL: Do you know where your passport is?

Well, you should! Not only should you know where it is, you should be able to put your fingers on it in less than 30 seconds.

There should only be one place that you keep your passport unless of course you are currently traveling and it’s with you.

This last week, my dear daughter learned a rough lesson that ended up costing her more then she cared to pay. She had misplaced her passport and she has a trip scheduled to Mexico in December.

With the world opening back up and people willing to travel internationally, there is a huge demand for passports, and therefore the standard turnaround time is extended. In Illinois, that wait time is up to 18 weeks.

She recently graduated from college and moved from her college apartment to her first ‘real life’ apartment in the city. We went to visit her and while there she asked us if we had her passport because she couldn’t find it.

When I got home, the first place I looked is the ONLY place a passport should be living in our house — the passport file. It was not there.

She explained that she had put her passport and her social security card (do you know where your SS card is?) in a manilla envelope to take to the DMV to get a Real ID back in November. She then proceeded to tell us that she thought she left it at home with one of us.

No, honey, you did not leave it with one of us. Because if you had we would have promptly put it in the ONLY place a passport lives at our house — the passport file.

We encouraged her to search her apartment up and down several times — it is much, much smaller than our house. Plus, she literally just moved in, so how out of place could it have gotten?

At this point, she is now looking for not just her passport but her social security card, too. She explained that while she was living at her college apartment, she had one location for it and it was always there. I liked her location and thought it was very good spot to keep it. That location moved to her new apartment but the passport did not come along with it.

She encouraged us to search her bedroom here at home, and so my husband and I on different days went through her bedroom. Very carefully we searched and did not come up with it. We searched through other files and started second guessing our organization, but to no avail. She came home and spent an evening looking here herself. Nope it isn’t here.

We even prayed to St. Anthony!

She made an appointment at the post office and paid the fee to get an expedited passport and also applied for a new social security card.

I think she is organized and I think this was just an unfortunate set of circumstances that made her lose or misplace it. We think some day it will turn up but, in the meantime, a new one is on its way and will arrive in time to head to Mexico.

Why did I use my entire column to share this story? I wanted to make sure that all of you knew where your passport was and, if you don’t, go find it and create a place to keep it. My daughter’s life lesson might save your family the time looking for a passport in the future!