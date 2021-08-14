Grandparents are 'mommy' and 'daddy' to toddler

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> My daughter passed away last year, and we received custody of our grandson, who was 15 months old at the time. He is now about 2 1/2 years old. My daughter wanted him to call me Mamaw because that’s what she called my mother, so I always have referred to myself that way, but recently, he has started calling me Mommy. I say Mamaw back to him, and sometimes he will say Mamaw, but more often it’s Mommy.

I’m uncomfortable not honoring my daughter as his mommy. We display her photos, and he will say that’s his mommy, but I also don’t want to hurt his feelings by saying I’m not his mommy. His father isn’t in the picture, so my husband and I are the only parents he knows. My husband seems uncomfortable with him calling me Mommy, and when he hears it, he tries to correct him. Should we allow him to call us Mommy and Daddy or continue to correct him? — Getting It Right In North Carolina

<strong>DEAR GETTING IT RIGHT:</strong> Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your daughter. I see nothing positive to be gained by not allowing your grandson to call you what he wants. You and your husband have made clear his mommy is in heaven, but right now the boy needs a “Mommy” right here on Earth. It is not at all disrespectful of your late daughter’s memory to allow him that.

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> I have been happily married to my husband for five years. When we married, money was tight, so we agreed to use temporary wedding rings and upgrade to our final official set later. Well, we finally did it, and my ring is what I always wanted. It is stunning.

<strong>The problem:</strong> When friends and family (and sometimes even strangers) compliment me on my ring, it is often accompanied with, “Can I try it on?” or more forcibly, “Let me try that on.” I never would ask to try on something so precious to someone else, and I never want to see someone else wearing my wedding rings. Why do women do this, and how can I politely tell them “NO WAY”? — Shocked In New York

<strong>DEAR SHOCKED:</strong> The women want to see it on their own hand and imagine for a moment the ring is theirs. Feeling as you do, convey your message by smiling and replying, “I never remove my wedding rings other than to clean them.”