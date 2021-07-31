Online relationship blossoms for older woman

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> Two years ago, I met a wonderful man online. He’s from Wales in the U.K. He’s 21 years younger than I am, so, naturally, I’m cautious about how our relationship will hold up through the years. (He’s 42; I’m 63.)

He says I am everything he’s dreamed of and more. He’s nonjudgmental, kind, sweet and very witty. His intelligence amazes me. I love and respect him more than any person I ever have known. Is it possible to have a long-lasting relationship when there is this kind of age difference? — Found Mr. Wonderful

<strong>DEAR FOUND:</strong> It is possible, but it is unusual. If you know this person only online, I caution you to get to know him, his family and his friends IN PERSON before making any formal commitments. I say this because he might not actually be the person he is representing himself to be, and women in your situation have been taken advantage of. This man could be married. Because of this, you never should send him money, even if it’s only a “temporary loan.”

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> My sister is the worship leader at our church, but I sometimes fill in for her. When I do, I receive a lot of compliments in the form of comparing the two of us. For example, “Your sister is great, but I like it better when you sing.” It makes me uncomfortable because I want us both to do well in life. I have no desire to outshine my sister. How can I correct this when it happens without shaming the person? — Embarrassed In Aurora

<strong>DEAR EMBARRASSED:</strong> Make a list of things your sister does better than you in her capacity as worship leader. Then, respond to the compliment by saying, “Thanks for the kind words, but my sister is better than I am at ...” and mention several of them.

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> I have been married for 22 years, but I have a strong affection for my male best friend, “Ryder.” He’s extremely easy on the eyes, so much so even strangers comment on how handsome he is. Sometimes, we nap together and take turns being the big spoon. Occasionally, he will put his tongue in my ear, and I think it’s cute. My husband is OK with it and shows no signs of jealousy. I’m sure my feelings are reciprocated because when Ryder looks at me with those big brown eyes, it’s as though he is shooting love daggers my way, and he winks at me often.

Next week, my husband and I are having eye exams. Would it be too much to ask him to get colored contacts to match our German shepherd? — Diana In California

<strong>DEAR DIANA:</strong> That’s a doggone good question. Since your husband hasn’t objected to the spooning and the licking, I’m sure he would fur-give you.