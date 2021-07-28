Unclear pricing leads to promotion confusion

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I would like your opinion on two sales I saw just weeks apart at my store. One week, I saw a pair of sandals. Neither the endcap display of sandals nor the sandals themselves had a price on them, only a hang tag with a bar code. I took the sandals to the price scanner and found they were $23. I purchased the sandals.

Two weeks later, I was at the same store and saw there was now a sign on the sandal display that said “Buy One Pair, Get Second Pair for $1.” My son had liked the sandals I previously bought, and I thought buying two pairs for $24 would be great. So, I picked up an identical pair to the ones I purchased, along with a second pair in the same style but a different color.

When I got to the register, the first pair rang up for $35. Again, they were identical to the pair I previously bought. I opted not to purchase the sandals but took both pairs to the service counter after I was done buying groceries. The clerk said because there was no price on the tag, it was legal for the store to raise the price from $23 to $35, then put them on “sale” because the price of two pairs was $36. With each pair being $18 after the new sale, they still were selling for less than the $23 price.

What do you think of this practice? Is it false advertising? I find it very deceptive and quite questionable, and it has made me suspicious of any item without a price on the hang tag. <strong>— Mike G.</strong>

Under the Federal Trade Commission Act, advertising must be “truthful and nondeceptive.” The act also contains provisions for specific types of product claims — does the advertisement promise a product does something it does not? Does it falsely claim to help a particular medical condition? False advertising practices also refer to pricing claims made in a print or broadcast advertisement.

Without knowing whether or not these sandals’ promotions ever were advertised by the store, it is difficult to determine whether or not they were falsely advertised. However, I do agree sandals priced at $23 one week and $35 two weeks later with a different sale is confusing.

There is also the possibility the sandals’ original price actually was $35, and they were part of an unadvertised sale the week this shopper purchased them for $23. Without a price on the sandals’ tag, it’s really difficult to know.

That said, it always is frustrating to purchase something and then find out the price was more attractive a short while later. If the original pair of sandals had not yet been worn, this shopper could have returned them to the store.

Or, if the shopper had saved the receipt, he also could have asked to see a manager and asked if it would be possible to do a return-and-re-buy, returning the original pair (on paper, that is) for $23 and re-buying it for $35 to then purchase a second pair for $1 with the new promotion.

As with any deal, I recommend purchasing when you are satisfied with the price — whatever it is.