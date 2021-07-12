Man breaks pact while demanding wife stick to it

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> My husband and I have been together about 20 years. When we first started dating, I would have an occasional drink. He said he chewed tobacco, but I never saw him do it. We agreed I wouldn’t drink and he wouldn’t chew. I found out later he continued to do it about twice per year. I feel misled.

He doesn’t want me to drink because of some incidents with his family when he was young. I’ve pointed out to him this is controlling, but he insists it’s not. There are times I would like to have a drink at family celebrations, and I can’t, and it’s awkward. Should I really be held to something I agreed to when I was a young 20-something? <strong>— Under control in New Mexico</strong>

<strong>DEAR UNDER CONTROL:</strong> It might be time to revisit that deal you made with your husband. If he reneged, you are free to do as you wish. If these “incidents” involved his family, they have nothing to do with yours. And you should not be prevented from enjoying an alcoholic beverage at your family celebrations when you like.

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> Several years ago, my teenage nephew, “Jim,” gave my younger son his collection of trading cards. He’d outgrown the game, and my son was just starting to get interested. Before Jim gave them away, my brother (his dad) suggested some of the cards might be valuable, and Jim should check before giving them away. Instead, Jim decided to hand them all over.

It turns out part of the collection is quite valuable, and we could sell them for a significant sum. I’m inclined to do that and put the proceeds toward my son’s college fund, which really would help us out. The question is, should I split it and send half to my nephew? Usually a gift is the recipient’s to do with as they would like, but Jim was just a kid with a kind heart when he made this gift, and he was thinking more about playing the game than about money. He’s out of school now with no debt and is established in a job. What do you think? <strong>— Act of kindness</strong>

<strong>DEAR ACT OF KINDNESS:</strong> Jim doesn’t need the money from the sale of those cards, but it could make a big difference to your son. Because you asked for my opinion, I would suggest you at least offer a portion of the money to Jim.