How to store and sort coupons

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I am having trouble organizing coupons and feel as though there must be a better method than I am using. I have a large expanding check file which is held together by rubber bands because it is so full. I spend a lot of time cutting and trying to organize everything, but I know I carry around a lot of expired ones, and many times they just fall out.

I’m frustrated because I think there is a better way to do this. I used to use coupons and go back to it sometimes, but right now, we need to save as much money as we can. — Faith C.

It always is good to revisit the topic of coupon organization because technology definitely has made couponing easier. If you have internet access, either via a computer, a smartphone or a tablet, you won’t need to cut every single coupon you receive. Instead, many of today’s couponers use online tools to locate and cut just the coupons you need for this week’s shopping trip.

Realistically, very few of us use even half the coupons in a typical newspaper insert. Why cut and carry around coupons you might never actually use? Not only will you expend time and effort cutting them all, you also will commit to weeding many expired coupons out of your file at the end of each month.

Managing many loose, clipped coupons also will be a challenge — especially if your coupon wallet happens to take a tumble and spill everything on the floor. Let’s explore a better, easier and less-stressful way to manage coupons.

This type of couponing is known as a whole-insert method, or the “clipless” method — because you clip less. Instead of cutting out every coupon that appears in the paper, you will create a library of inserts to refer to. We’ll be looking the coupons up by date, so write the date you received each insert on the front. Then, use a coupon matchup website to help plan your shopping trips.

Many coupon bloggers around the country write weekly coupon matchup lists. These lists are easy to use. Choose the store you wish to shop at, and click the items you wish to buy from the blog’s list of best coupon deals for the week. If a coupon is available for the item on the list, the list also will include that information.

A typical coupon matchup might look like this: “Mega roll packs of [Brand] bath tissue are on sale for $1.50. Use the coupon from the 5/16 SV and pay $1.” The “5/16 SV” abbreviation refers to the date a particular coupon insert appeared in the newspaper, plus the name of the coupon insert. In this case, the coupon can be found in the May 16th Save insert. (The three most common coupon inserts found in the newspaper are called Save, SmartSource, and P&G Brandsaver.)

In the event the list is referring to a printable coupon or a digital coupon, the matchup list will link to it for you.

You can continue building your grocery list on the coupon blog of your choice, and when your list is complete, simply print it out, cut only the coupons the list is calling for, and add them to your coupon wallet.

If you need to find a specific coupon, you can use an online coupon database to search by brand or by product name (i.e. “cereal,”) and it will return a list of all of the current cereal coupons contained in your library of coupon inserts,

With this method, you only are cutting and carrying the coupons you need for this week’s shopping trip. Your coupon wallet will be much lighter and easier to manage.

You can find a local coupon blog by searching for your store of choice and closest major city. I also write coupon matchups for multiple national chain stores on my own blog, JillCataldo.com. My website is geared toward beginner couponers, so it’s easy to understand, and it also has a free coupon database to search for specific coupons.