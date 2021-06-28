Tears keep flowing despite life's many blessings

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> I am a very fortunate 60-year-old male. I have a wonderful life, great kids, I’m a new grandfather and I’m recently retired. I think I am a happy and overall positive person. Most people would be thrilled to have my life.

However, I can’t seem to stop crying. I tear up at the end of every sad or romantic movie. I choke up when I’m around my loved ones, and it only is getting worse. I wonder if it is because of pain I experienced in my past (deaths of loved ones, divorce, etc.) or fear about the future. Do you have any insight based on your experience? — Tearing Up In Ohio

<strong>DEAR TEARING UP:</strong> The death of loved ones can make a person increasingly emotional. Being able to express emotion is a gift, not a disability. You simply might be a sensitive individual, but because you say this is “only getting worse,” it might benefit you to discuss what’s going on with your physician or a licensed mental health professional who can put your concerns to rest.

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> My ex-girlfriend and I have been good friends for the past five years. Even though our relationship didn’t work out, I still want to be there for her as a friend. My ex isn’t that financially responsible, nor is her family, and she keeps asking me for bailouts. I have loaned her thousands of dollars since our breakup, Abby.

I am of two minds about this. Part of me feels I’m being taken advantage of. However, the other part of me knows she doesn’t have many friends and, because I believe in karma, I tend to help those in need. Please tell me what I should do. Should I continue helping or let her fail? — Lending A Helping Hand

<strong>DEAR LENDING:</strong> There is a point after which “helping” becomes enabling. You reached that milestone years ago. It’s time to let your ex-girlfriend suffer the consequences of her financial irresponsibility so you can focus on helping people who won’t take advantage of your generosity.