An overview (and review) of grocery delivery

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> What are your thoughts about ordering groceries from home for delivery or pick-up?

Can one be specific, say on brand names, the amount, size, thickness & pounds (especially meats & poultry), only fresh produce (no overripe or bruised fruit), payment method and so on? What about sales/discount prices and coupons? What if you are not satisfied? And, do you tip a delivery person? <strong>— Ed G.</strong>

According to Inmar, about 80 percent of consumers in the U.S. shopped online for groceries during the COVID-19 outbreak. Now that our country is slowly returning to normal, grocery delivery remains popular with shoppers. A 2021 survey by Lending Tree noted about two-thirds of people plan to continue utilizing grocery delivery post-pandemic.

On the surface, online grocery ordering is similar at whatever store you’re shopping at. You visit the store’s website or app, create an account and begin adding items to your cart. When it’s time to check out, select your delivery or pickup time window and payment method.

That said, each chain of stores has its own delivery differences, too. During the pandemic, our family experimented with ordering from multiple grocery stores, both for delivery and curbside pickup, and we noticed a variety of options that were specific to individual stores.

For example, all stores we shopped allowed you to specify brand and size of the items you wanted to buy, but each store handled substitutions differently. One chain allowed you to mark “no substitutions” on the item, and another allowed us to pick second and third acceptable choices for the item.

Other stores utilize apps that allow the person fulfilling your order to text you in real time, alerting you to any out-of-stock items and verifying any substitutes you might like. This is another great option to ensure you are getting exactly the items you want.

Each store we shopped had an area to include notes to our shoppers regarding special requests on cuts of meat, produce condition or any other concerns.

Sale pricing tends to differ between store chains, too. Some stores honor their advertised, in-store pricing for curbside or delivery orders, and others had a separate set of pricing for online ordering that did not follow the weekly ads at all.

Be aware, too, stores might handle coupons and payment options differently. One of the stores in our area only will accept electronic coupons for delivery orders because you pay for your order at the time of checkout. Another area store has a personal shopper who will meet you at your car to collect payment and deduct any paper coupons you’ve brought along.

Most of the grocery stores we shopped had a nominal delivery fee about $5, and others waived the fee if your grocery order was more than $100. It definitely is worth doing a little research to see how your store handles all of these issues.

Regarding tipping, some stores utilize third-party services such as Instacart or Shipt to fulfill online orders. In these cases, the person shopping for you is an independent, gig-economy worker who responded to your order request versus an employee of the store itself. With these services, a tip of 20 percent is expected. (Yes, this could add up to a substantial additional charge if your grocery order is quite large.)