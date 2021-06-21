Ingenious ways to beat frustration and save money, too

Secretly, I feel like a genius when I discover a secondary use for this or that — in case I run out of this but have plenty of that, such as using a paper coffee filter to wash a glass top or mirror when I’m in a pinch for paper towels or using a paper towel to create a coffee filter when I discover at the worst moment we’re out of filters. You’re going to feel like a genius, too, once you read today’s tips from ingenious readers.

<strong>FOIL THE FOOLS</strong>

Because it’s not recommended to put your home address in your GPS in case your car is stolen, I’ve set my “home” address as my local police station. I figure if a thief is dumb enough to think they can steal a car, they will be dumb enough to pull into the police station. While I don’t know if it would actually work, I would have the story of stories if it did. And by the way, I do know the way home from the police station. <strong>— Tim</strong>

<strong>CAR KEEPERS</strong>

My children like to have blankets in the car. Keeping these clean on the ride home from school is hard. I bought cushion covers at Target. I quickly fold up their blankets after I drop them off in the morning and stuff them into the cushion covers. I wash the cushion covers and blankets every week instead of washing the blankets every day. They also serve as pillows when the kids are tired and need a little nap. <strong>— Juni</strong>

<strong>SINGLE-SERVING PIZZA</strong>

I’m a single girl and live alone, so I always am looking for ways to save money. I love to cook, but sometimes, I opt for a frozen pizza. Instead of cooking one and then having leftovers, I open the pizza box as soon as I get home from the grocery store, cut it into quarters, wrap each slice individually in foil and put them back in the box and into the freezer. On those days when I’m too tired to cook, all I have to do is pull out a slice and pop it in the oven. This way, I only eat about one frozen pizza a month, it never goes to waste, and I never eat more than one slice at a time. <strong>— Sheri</strong>

<strong>‘OPEN FIRST’ BOX</strong>

As a military family, whenever the movers arrived to move us to the next assignment, I always had one box I marked “open first.” In it were bedsheets, towels, soap, a coffee maker and a toaster. No matter how late we arrived at our new home, we didn’t have to spend another night in a hotel. We could make our beds, get cleaned up and start the next day with coffee and toast, without having to open multiple boxes looking for stuff. <strong>— Cindy</strong>

<strong>DOGGIE BAGS</strong>

My husband and I love to host dinner parties for our family and friends. I like to send leftovers home with our guests in repurposed gift bags. The bags add a bit of charm and are much more tidy and pleasant-looking than a plastic grocery bag. <strong>— Maggie</strong>

<strong>SHOUT IT OFF</strong>

Even after trying oven cleaner, stove door cleaner and other products, we could not get rid of the crud on the glass front of our wood stove. Finally, we found the solution. We place newspapers on the floor under the open doors and spray full-strength Shout Triple Acting laundry stain remover on the glass. Let it soak for five to 10 minutes. Using a single-edge razor blade, scrape the black off the glass. Spray again lightly, and wipe with a paper towel. Works like a charm. <strong>— Lyle</strong>

<strong>BREAKFAST RICE</strong>

Leftover cooked rice serves as a wonderful hot cereal. Steam the rice with a little bit of water, and then serve with milk, nuts and raisins or some other dried fruit. My children love it. <strong>— Gigi</strong>