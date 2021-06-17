Quality over price – the argument continues

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I have read a recent column of yours regarding whether it is worth spending more for quality products. Could you expand a discussion of this to nongrocery items? Do you buy appliances with many features, or do you stick to basic ones? If you are purchasing a tool for a specific task, do you find yourself selecting the most expensive or the least?

I believe in being price-conscious, but I am curious to read your thoughts on quality for nonfood items. <strong>— Tabi V.</strong>

I do believe there has to be a balance between price and quality for most purchases. As a shopper, I tend to lean toward the middle for most purchases. For example, when our refrigerator stopped working, we made a “wish list” of what we had liked about our current fridge.

One feature our entire family was sold on was a built-in water dispenser. We all enjoy having cold, filtered water easily accessible, but after a bad experience with our previous refrigerator, we did not want an in-the-door dispenser. Our old water dispenser stopped working just after the warranty ran out, so we limited our search to models that have a dispenser inside the refrigerator, where the dispenser and water lines aren’t subject to bending and moving every time the door has been opened.

That said, we did not feel it necessary to purchase a refrigerator with internet connectivity — an entirely different category of smart appliances that will allow you to remotely peek into your refrigerator via an app and see what’s inside. It just wasn’t something we felt was worth paying thousands of dollars more for.

With regard to tools, I grew up with a father who valued quality tools, as he is constantly working on one project or another. That said, he’s not opposed to purchasing a less expensive tool if it is only going to be used a few times or for one specific project.

I’ve adopted a similar philosophy on purchasing what is needed for the job. However, I’ve learned sometimes, a tool is designed for a smaller project than I’ve got in mind.

For example, I needed to buy a small table saw to cut tiles to install a stone kitchen backsplash. In reading reviews of the stone I planned to use, several reviews recommended a specific model of small table saw to cut the stone which cost about $30. Traditional table saws’ pricing began at $120, so I was attracted to the small saw.

My saw came with a masonry saw blade, and it worked perfectly for cutting the stone tiles until the blade went dull. I returned to the store where I had purchased the saw only to learn they did not sell the saw blade as a separate item. This small table saw’s blade is a nonstandard size, and an email to the manufacturer confirmed the blade is not sold separately. The saw and blade are a “kit” of sorts.

After presenting all of this information to the manager at my local store, she recommended I bring the saw back, along with its dull blade, and exchange it for an entirely new table saw, which also would include a new saw blade in the box. I ended up doing this three times during the course of the project.

It seemed absurd to me this tool retailer would not carry a saw blade for a saw they sold, but that was exactly the case. Apparently, the saw and blade are designed for small projects. My project wasn’t terribly large, but I had exceeded the “life span” of this saw-and-blade combo three times over. It seemed so wasteful to me to return a saw that was working fine just to get a new blade, but this experience taught me some tools indeed are designed to be borderline “disposable.”

As with any purchase, I believe it’s important to weigh both features and price. If you will use all of the features, or intend to buy something with a long lifespan, then choosing a more expensive item likely will be more satisfying.