Reader share tips on meat and soap savings

I always appreciate when my readers take the time to share their own savings tips, and this week, I’m sharing another roundup of ideas from people such as you:

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> Use the USDA app to buy store brands to save money. I have worked in the industry for 40-plus years and know many of the players, but most folks shy away from store brands because they don’t know them.

All meat and poultry plants have a unique establishment number that enables you to see who actually made the product. <strong>— Sharon K.</strong>

I like to think I’m familiar with many of the apps available for saving money, I hadn’t yet heard of the USDA MPI Directory app until I received Sharon’s email. This app is available for both Android and Apple, and it allows you to access the Meat, Poultry and Egg Product Inspection Directory by searching an “Establishment Number.” If you ever have looked at a USDA packaging label on meat, you might have noticed a number inside the USDA seal. The seal typically reads “U.S. Inspected And Passed By Department of Agriculture” with a code beneath the text, such as “EST. 38”

If you enter this number into the USDA MPI directory app, the app will tell you the name of the company that made that product. Indeed, it’s a smart way to know which meat or poultry manufacturer supplied a store-branded meat to your store, especially if you are comfortable or enthusiastic about purchasing from specific manufacturers.

<strong>Hi Jill:</strong> I love detergent pods and packs, but I have a hard time justifying the ridiculous markup for “dissolvable plastic” wrapped detergent.

When I realized convenience is my only reason for loving them, I gathered up a couple dozen microfiber cloths, measured out the amount of liquid detergent I typically use and poured that amount onto each of them. I fold them up and stack them, folds down, so the liquid seeping down pretty much is held in that ‘packet,’ and I stack them in my old bin from a previous single-dose detergent. Voila, ‘pods’ for a couple weeks’ worth of laundry.

Pass the savings on. <strong>— Doris S.</strong>

You’re not the only one to suggest making your own single-dose laundry detergent. Several other readers emailed to share the liquid-detergent-on-cloths suggestion. Reader Kevin H. suggested cutting the microfiber cloths into more manageable sizes and storing them in an old baby wipes bin. Reader Adrienne C. said she cuts old washcloths into pieces before soaking them in detergent. She lets the cloths dry out on a baking rack on top of her dryer, then stacks what she calls her “detergent chips” inside a small plastic tote. Reader Jessy S. wrote to say this is her favorite method of packing a couple of loads of laundry detergent for a trip. She folds the detergent-soaked cloth into a reclosable bag, which takes up very little luggage space.

However you want to tackle this idea, it’s an effective one for creating budget-friendly single doses of laundry detergent.