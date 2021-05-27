When a counterfeit coupon is accepted, who pays?

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> If a shopper uses a fake coupon to buy laundry detergent, who pays? I used to think the store would take the loss, but a friend who works at a supermarket told me most times, the brand will pay the store anyway for the fake coupon when they submit it for reimbursement so the store does not lose money. It doesn’t quite make sense to me. Can you explain? <strong>— Rosie D.</strong>

Using counterfeit coupons hurts nearly every party involved in the transaction. Less scrupulous shoppers who knowingly use a counterfeit coupon might feel they aren’t hurting anyone, and the allure of getting away with a free item is worth the risk. However, using a counterfeit coupon is not much different than using a counterfeit dollar bill. It’s a crime, and you could face severe legal consequences for passing a counterfeit if you are caught.

That said, if a store’s cashier accepts a counterfeit coupon, what happens next? Let’s assume the store doesn’t yet know the coupon is phony. Unfortunately, counterfeiters use very sophisticated methods to create counterfeit coupons that might scan and be accepted at the register. Once the store accepts a coupon, they’ll submit it to the manufacturer of the product for redemption. The manufacturer’s coupon processor identifies all coupons from a specific manufacturer, collects payment from that manufacturer and reimburses the store for the coupons it accepted.

Once the phony coupon reaches the clearinghouse, it’s identified as a counterfeit. Of course, the manufacturer doesn’t want to reimburse the store for a coupon that is not legitimate, but the store also does not want to lose money on the coupon it accepted, believing it was a legitimate offer.

The coupon processor might go back and forth, denying reimbursement to the store for the counterfeit coupons, but the retailer does not have to accept the loss and can counter the manufacturer’s action. The manufacturer also wants to maintain a good relationship with the store for current and future promotions, so you might find it interesting the manufacturer often bears the ultimate burden of absorbing the loss, instead of the store.

A March 2021 Inmar study notes 64 percent of manufacturers of consumer packaged goods use their own marketing funds to cover deductions of counterfeit coupons. Think of a brand’s marketing funds as a pool of money the brand uses to pay for promotions we all enjoy. This money pays for the coupon campaigns we find in our newspapers, on printable coupon websites and even electronic coupons found in store apps or on their websites. This money also pays for promotions such as temporary price reductions during store sales.

I continue to be disturbed by the idea no one gets hurt when shoppers use counterfeit coupons — especially the concept “these companies are big, they can afford it.” This statement actually is espoused as an oft-repeated justification for fraud on unethical coupon forums. However, there is a direct correlation between counterfeit coupons and higher prices paid for everyone.

It’s yet another reason why it’s important to coupon ethically, only seeking out and using legitimate coupon offers.