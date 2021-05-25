Musician in multiple bands complicates scheduling needs

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> I am in a rock band with some friends. All of us are in our 50s and 60s. We have been playing together for the past three years. Last year, our bass player joined another band (while staying in ours) because another friend was in it, but they broke up because of COVID. Now that music venues are opening up again, he has joined yet another group.

I’m a loyal guy, and it bothers me he doesn’t seem as loyal to our band. He said he easily can do both, but for me, it causes booking issues because the other band will be blocking out dates we might be able to book. I see no other conflicts. He even asked if I was interested in joining the other band, too, because he figured if he can’t be in two places at once, it might as well be both of us. Should we cut our losses and replace him? Loyalty is really important to us. — Rocking On In Texas

<strong>DEAR ROCKING ON:</strong> Because you feel loyalty is paramount and your friend might have scheduling conflicts because of his participation with the other band(s), yes, he should be replaced with a musician you can rely on.

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> I have a friend who feels a need to correct the behavior of others by writing letters. There are not too many businesses around town that haven’t received one of her letters and, no doubt, others in her circle of friends have, too.

After a misunderstanding for which I apologized, I received one of them. Because she lacks understanding or the ability to forgive, a vitriolic diatribe came my way. In her letter, she related past “unfortunate (in her opinion) ill behaviors on my part for which I should be ashamed.” Then, she ended a friendship we had for many years without trying to mend the relationship. This is very hurtful for me, and I’m sure for others. How does one respond, if at all, to something like this? — Suffering In Michigan

<strong>DEAR SUFFERING:</strong> One does not respond. One copes by recognizing the only person this unhappy woman is punishing is herself, as her circle of friends diminishes and businesses around town no longer welcome her.