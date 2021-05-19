Surviving the return of adult children

It used to be young people reaching adulthood could not wait to leave home and be on their own. Their parents longed for an empty nest and quieter lives.

In July 2020, 52 percent of young adults resided with one or both of their parents, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of monthly Census Bureau data. Young people are spoiling their parents’ plans.

Many American homes have become very crowded nests. Parents are asking themselves what went wrong, but the boomerang kids seem to be adjusting quite nicely. Why shouldn’t they? They’re getting a house without the rent, a laundromat with no slots for coins and a mini-storage facility, otherwise known as your garage.

No one’s doubting current economic conditions are making it nearly impossible for kids to make it out of the nest for good on the first try. That’s fine. Just remember you want to make this a short-term layover. Eventually, you want leaving to be easier than staying. And I’m talking about them, not you.

Above all, take care of yourself. That means you’re first in the shower. It means securing your retirement before taking on their student debt. It means paying off your mortgage before helping with theirs.

<strong>RENT</strong>

Insist adult children pay rent or make some other form of financial contribution. At the very least, they are buying groceries, paying utilities or paying a third of the rent. This is, after all, the real world.

<strong>HARMONY</strong>

Boomerangs have to respect the parents and their rules. Period. Yes, they are adults, but in this house, at this time, they are subordinates.

<strong>TEMPORARY</strong>

This should be a one-time event with both a start and an end date, not subject to renewal.

<strong>LAUNDRY</strong>

Resist all temptation to do the boomerang’s laundry. No. Matter. What.

<strong>BILLS</strong>

Boomerangs undoubtedly will arrive with bills. Do not pay these. Do not even think about it. Boomerangs must take full responsibility for all bills and debts, even if that requires a second minimum-wage job.

<strong>TRANSPORTATION</strong>

Living privileges should not extend to your car. Nor should you drive said boomerang around the way you did many years ago. Boomerangs are on their own to get around.

<strong>PARKING</strong>

Make it very clear what the parking arrangements are. Boomerangs, by all rights, should park on the street, not occupy the primo garage or driveway space (if that requires the parents to park on the street).

<strong>FOOD</strong>

Do not leave this matter undiscussed. While the Crowded Nest Diet (wherein no matter how much you spend on food, it disappears faster than the national surplus) has been known to result in weight loss for the host parents, it does nothing to encourage boomerangs to move along to greener pastures.

<strong>CHORES</strong>

Boomerangs need to be involved in the house. Err on the side of being too detailed and specific.

<strong>CONTRACT</strong>

Transfer your house rules to a simple contract everyone signs.