Fitness on a budget

Recently I got a frantic letter from Barbara, who lives in Florida. It seems her teenage son has taken up bodybuilding, and her husband is adhering rigidly to the Atkins diet, both of which are protein heavy. Barb got through the first week with a major case of mixed emotions: Her husband lost 7 pounds, her son gained 4 — and her food bill doubled.

Can Barb keep her food costs down while still supporting her family’s eating choices? I know she can. Special diets don’t have to be budget-busters. In the same way her son and husband are adjusting their way of eating, Barb must adjust the way she shops.

<strong>DON’T PAY FULL PRICE FOR PROTEIN</strong>

Tuna, chicken breasts and lean beef cuts always are on sale somewhere. If you don’t want to store-hop, you always can find some cut of meat, fish and poultry on sale in your favorite market. Eat what’s on sale, and if it’s a loss-leader (that means dirt-cheap in an effort to entice people through the door), stock up for the coming weeks. Grab up the items that are marked down for quick sale, and then freeze.

<strong>BUY CARBS IN BULK</strong>

Find a warehouse club, ethnic market, health food store or food co-op that offers rice, beans, oatmeal, nuts and legumes by the pound. Store dry items in the freezer to retain freshness.

<strong>SHOP WITH A LIST</strong>

Buying on impulse can blow a budget and a diet. So can arriving at the store hungry. Eat before you get there, and stick to your list so you leave nothing to chance.

<strong>BUY GENERIC</strong>

Let go of your brand loyalties. Shop by best value and not by brand. Try the store brand. Most all stores have a “satisfaction-guaranteed” policy. If you try something and it is awful, ask for a refund. Some generic items are identical to their brand-name cousins.