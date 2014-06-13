Everyday Cheapskate: Can heirs inherit frequent flyer miles?

<strong>Dear Mary: I traveled for a living for many years and racked up quite a few frequent flyer miles with several different airlines. Altogether, I have close to 1 million miles sitting in various accounts. I watch these accounts closely and take the necessary steps to make sure the miles don't expire; however, it occurs to me that I will not live long enough to use them. Do you know if there is a method by which I can leave these miles to my heirs as part of my estate planning? They would be quite valuable, I imagine. Thanks for any help. — Ben C.</strong>

Dear Ben: You are right. Your miles are a type of currency, and, as such, hold a great deal of value. Despite the fact that many airlines' websites state clearly that accrued miles are not the property of the member to whose account those miles have been posted and that they cannot be transferred under any circumstance, most customer service agents when contacted and asked directly, respond that there is a process by which it can be done, and, of course, there are fees involved to do so. American Airlines will transfer up to 100,000 miles for $20 per 1,000 miles plus a $35 transaction fee. Ouch!

Our friends at AirfareWatchDog.com went to the trouble of actually calling every major airline to inquire on this matter of inheritance of frequent flyer miles and posted those findings here. Take a look and you'll realize that, at best, it's all quite loosey-goosey.

As you are contemplating how to deal with your miles, consider the Delta customer service phone agent, who when pressed, admitted that the airline would not know of a person's death unless notified, hinting that the onus is on the family members to enforce their policy. Given that kind of nebulous response, you might want to leave your family the user names and passwords to your frequent flyer accounts and let them figure out how to use up the miles in your absence. Or if that's too iffy, why not treat your family members to travel now while you are alive and able to enjoy their appreciation? Anyone can use their miles to obtain seats for another person.

Another option you might want to consider is donating your air miles to charity. All of the major carriers with frequent flyer programs have charity programs in place. For example, American Airlines will contribute one mile for every three that you donate to support a number of child-focused charities such as A Wish With Wings, Make-A-Wish and Starlight Foundation. Delta's SkyMiles program requires a minimum donation of 5,000 miles to support selected charities.

You are wise to think about this now while you have time to discover your options.