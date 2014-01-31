Ask Mr. Dad: Sleep in your own bed

<strong>Dear Mr. Dad,</strong>

<strong>We recently transitioned our 2-year-old son from his crib to a toddler bed. Things started off fine, but now he won't sleep in it anymore. Neither of us is sure why, but most nights, he ends up in bed with my wife and me. We don't want to traumatize him by making a big deal of it, but it's getting difficult. What should we do?</strong>

A: Welcome to life with a toddler, where what's his is his, and what's yours — including your bed — is his, too.

Getting a young child to go to sleep in his own bed is often a challenge, but the longer you wait, the harder it'll be. Here are a few strategies that will help.

• <strong>Put him on the clock</strong>. Most people like routines. And toddlers — who are pretty much like people, just smaller — are especially fond of them. So create a bedtime routine and stick with it. Be consistent with when bed time is and what you do to prepare. Bath, PJs, and story? Great. Something else? That's great, too. Just try to do it the same way every time.

• <strong>Think "Princess and the Pea."</strong> In the fairy tale, a tiny pea was enough to disturb the delicate princess' sleep. It'll take a lot more than a small vegetable to make your toddler uncomfortable in your bed, but if you squirm around, drape an arm or leg over him, kick him (gently, of course), and generally make coming to your bed as unappealing as possible, he'll leave on his own. If he gets tired enough, his own bed will start looking a lot more attractive.

• <strong>Take over his room</strong>. This one's a little mean, but it can be very successful. As soon as your son slips into your bed, get up, take your pillow, and go to his room. If the bed is big (and strong) enough, lie down in it and try to sleep. If his bed is too small or can't hold your weight, set up shop on the floor next to it. Two things are going on here. First, toddlers are very possessive, and his bed — even if he isn't using it — is off limits to everyone else, including you. Second, your son most likely is climbing into your bed because he wants to be near you. If you aren't there, he'll go wherever you are. Once he comes back to his room and demands his bed back, you can move to a chair and gradually edge yourself closer to the door. After a few nights, you'll be back in your own bed.

• <strong>Hold the line</strong>. Sometimes — say, when it's 4 a.m. and you've got to get up in a few hours anyway — it's tempting to allow your son to stay in your bed. Don't. The more inconsistent you are about enforcing the rules (you sleep in your bed, I sleep in mine), the more he'll bend them. So, no matter what time he comes in, get up, take him by the hand, and walk him back to his room. Don't speak, as he might interpret that as an invitation to start negotiating with you. Just tuck him in, give him a kiss, and walk out.

• <strong>Be patient</strong>. I've given you several options here. One could work right off the bat, but chances are you'll have to try a few until you find the one — or the combination — that works. And be flexible. What works today might not work a few days from now. But don't give up: It can be done.