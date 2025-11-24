Master Scroll HOLD

The Daily Journal invites area churches to send in news for publication. Brief items are published each Thursday and Church Scroll appears the first Thursday of the month. Information must be submitted by noon Monday before the Thursday the articles are to appear. Updates for Scroll must be made every three months, even if information has not changed. Requests for coverage of an event should be made three weeks in advance.

Email information to life@daily-journal.com or fax it to 815-937-3876, attention church news.

<strong>4/21 American Lutheran Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

1560 Career Center Road. Emily Sauer, pastor. 815-932-7515.

SUN: 9 a.m. worship/Communion (contemporary second). 10 a.m. coffee fellowship. 10:30 a.m. school (preschool to eighth grade; starting September 8).

WED: 6 p.m. Women of Faith Bible study and confirmation class (sixth to eighth grades).

THURS: 6:30 p.m. Men in Missions at Bickford House.

SAT: 5 p.m. worship.

<strong>3/21 Aroma Park United Methodist Church, Aroma Park</strong>

Third and Division streets. Lee Lovett, pastor. 815-937-1126.

SUN: 10:45 a.m. worship. 10 a.m. Sunday school.

TUES: 6:30 p.m. Candlelight Yoga (first and third)

FRI: 6:30 p.m. Brown Bag movie night (third Friday, movie at 7 p.m.)

<strong>7/21 Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee</strong>

196 S. Harrison Ave. Rev. Scott Henley, pastor. 815-933-4408, kasbury.org.

SUN: 8 a.m. worship in Beckman Chapel. 9:15 a.m. Sunday school. 10:30 a.m. worship in sanctuary.

<strong>7/21 Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, Bonfield</strong>

348 E. Smith St. Pastor Julie Smith. 815-802-9805.

SUN: 9:15 a.m. Grand Prairie Worship. 8 a.m. Sunday school-Bible study.

9 a.m. Bonfield First Church worship. 10:30 a.m. Sunday school-Bible study.

10:30 a.m. Bonfield Evangelical Church worship. No Sunday school-Bible study during the summer.

<strong>7/21 Bonfield First United Methodist Church, Bonfield</strong>

172 Church St. Pastor Mel Nielson. 815-802-9805.

SUN: 8 a.m. worship. 9:15 a.m. school.

<strong>4/14 Bourbonnais Church of Christ, Bourbonnais</strong>

399 Larry Power Road. Minister Tom Tate. 815-939-9001.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. Bible classes all ages. 10:30 a.m. worship. 6 p.m. worship, Lads 2 Leaders.

TUES: 1 p.m. ladies' Bible class.

WED: 7 p.m. worship.

THURS: noon to 2:30 p.m. Fun-day school ages 3-5.

<strong>9/19 Bradley Evangelical Church, Bradley</strong>

600 W. Broadway St.,Valerie Mezger Wengstrom pastor. 815-401-5398.

SUN: 8:15 a.m. school. 9:15 a.m. worship.

TUES: 11:30 a.m. Prime Timers meet (third).

<strong>7/21</strong> <strong>Calvary Bible Church</strong>

2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. Senior Pastor Dean D. Carlson. 815-932-8733, calvarybible.church

<strong>SUN:</strong> 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship

<strong>7/17 Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watseka</strong>

120 E. Hickory St. Rev. Don Love. Nicole Wittmann, DCE. 815-432-4136.

SAT: 6 p.m. worship (Bible classes following).

SUN: 9 a.m. worship (Communion first and third). 10:15 a.m. school.

<strong>12/19 Central Christian Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

310 Main St. NW. Rev. Robert Bushey Jr., pastor. 815-939-4433, cccbourbonnais.com.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. coffee and fellowship. 10:30 a.m. worship and Communion.

<strong>5/19 Chebanse United Church of Christ, Chebanse</strong>

187 W. First South St. Rev. Marsha Collins. 815-922-4766, marshatcollins@me.com.

SUN: 9 a.m. Sunday school. 10 a.m. worship (Communion, first Sunday).

<strong>3/19 Christian Church of Manteno</strong>

401 E. Third St. Creighton Beatty, minister. 815-468-6468, ccmanteno.org.

SUN: 9 a.m. school for all ages and adult Bible fellowship. 10 a.m. worship. 6 p.m. junior/senior high youth group.

<strong>9/17 Christian Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Hopkins Park</strong>

3939 S. Main St. Rev. Clarence L. Dailey Jr., pastor. 815-944-5496, christian.hope@att.net.

SUN: 10 a.m. school. 11:30 a.m. worship.

THURS: 6:30 p.m. Bible study. 6:30 p.m. women's fellowship (fourth).

<strong>8/15 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Bourbonnais</strong>

1091 Stratford Drive. Bishop Gary Freedlund. 773-824-6418.

SUN: 9 a.m. worship.

TUES: 6:30 p.m. Book of Mormon study class.

<strong>4/17 Clifton Baptist Church, Clifton</strong>

390 S. Forest St. Rev. Morris D. Baker, pastor. 815-694-2183, 815-944-5593.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. school. 10:45 a.m. worship.

<strong>10/19</strong> <strong>Coal City United Methodist Church, Coal City</strong>

6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, 815-634-8670, coalcityum.org

<strong>SUN</strong>: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship. 9 a.m. Sunday school

<strong>11/21 College Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais</strong>

200 University Avenue. 815-933-7749, collegechurch.org.

SUN: 8:30 a.m. prayer. 9 a.m. Sunday school. 10:30 a.m. worship.

WED: 6:30 p.m. midweek service.

<strong>6/19</strong> <strong>Community Presbyterian Church</strong>, <strong>Manteno</strong>

(formerly 1st Presbyterian Chuch of Manteno and 1st Presbyterian Church of Peotone)

64 S. Walnut St., Manteno, Pastor Chrystal Abbott and Pastor Paul Koch. 815-468-3275

<strong>SUN</strong>: 10:00 a.m. worship

<strong>7/16 Essex United Methodist Church, Essex</strong>

114 Waverly St. 815-216-3505.

SUN: 9 a.m. children's school. 9:30 a.m. adult school. 10:30 a.m. worship (Communion first of the month and special occasions).

<strong>8/14 Faith Reformed Church of Wichert, St. Anne</strong>

2400 Waldron Road. Rev. Randy Knoll, pastor. (815) 427-6723.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship. 11 a.m. school (ages 3-adult). 1:30 p.m. ladies' Bible study (first). 6 p.m. evening service. 7 p.m. junior high and senior high fellowship.

WED: 7 p.m. Bible study (all ages).

<strong>8/14 Faith Reformed Church, Kankakee</strong>

7697 E. 4500S. Road. Alan Salwei, pastor. (815) 939-9821.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship.

<strong>5/19 First Regular Baptist Church, Grant Park</strong>

103 S. Stanley St. John Marshall, pastor. 815-466-4053, frbcgrantpark.org

SUN: 9:45 a.m. Sunday school, 11 a.m. worship, 5 p.m. service/small groups (March-October)

WED: 5 p.m. prayer meeting

<strong>8/19 First Baptist Church of Kankakee</strong>

1756 W. Route 113, Kankakee. Reverend G. Christopher Hines, pastor. 815-932-2214, firstbaptistkankakee.com.

SUN: 9 a.m. adult Sunday school.

SUN: 10 a.m. worship.

<strong>7/21 First Presbyterian Church, Kankakee</strong>

371 E. Court St. Karen Williams, pastor. 815-939-3546, firstpreskankakee.org.

SUN: 11 a.m. traditional worship.

<strong>2/11 First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne</strong>

334 S. St. Louis Ave. Rev. Mike Seed. 815-427-8430.

SUN: 8:30 a.m. adult Sunday school. 9:30 a.m. worship.

THURS: 7 p.m. prayer (second and fourth).

FRI: 5:15 p.m. youth group meets the last Friday of the month.

<strong>12/21 First Reformed Church of Wichert, St. Anne</strong>

7697 E. 4500 S. Road. Pastor Randy Knoll. 815-427-6723, frcwichert.yolasite.com.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. worship. 11 a.m. school (ages 3-adult). 6 p.m. junior high youth fellowship (junior/senior high youth fellowship.

WED: 7 p.m. Bible studies for all ages.

THURS: 1:30 p.m. ladies' Bible studies (first).

<strong>4/19 First Regular Baptist Church, Grant Park</strong>

103 S. Stanley St. Pastor John Marshall. 815-466-4053, frbcgrantpark.org.

SUN: 9:45 a.m. Sunday school. 11 a.m. worship. 5 p.m. evening service-small groups.

WED: 5 p.m. prayer meeting.

<strong>5/15 First United Methodist Church, Momence</strong>

111 W. 4th St. Pastor Janice Ringenberg. 815-472-2516, firstumcmomence@yahoo.com.

SUN: 9 a.m. worship (nursery provided). 10:15 a.m. school (ages 3-adult). 6 to 7:30 p.m. Senior UMYF (eighth grade through high school).

TUES: 7 p.m. United Methodist Women (second).

WED: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Junior UMYF (fifth through seventh grades).

SAT: 10 a.m. to noon Prayer Shawl Ministry (third).

<strong>10/19 First United Methodist Church, Wilmington</strong>

401 E. Kahler Road. 815-476-5474, fumcsecretary401@att.net.

SUN: 8:30 a.m. adult Sunday school. 9:30 a.m. worship, children’s Sunday school. 10:30 a.m. fellowship-coffee hour. Sept. 9: Sunday school (adult and children begins with a blessing of the backpacks). Sept. 23: Sunday school rally day. Sept. 30: Methodist Women Potato Bake after church (free-will offering will be appreciated).

MON: 9 a.m. to noon preschool.

TUE: 7 p.m. Praise Ringers bell choir.

WED: 9 a.m. to noon preschool. 7 p.m. chancel choir practice. 7 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous.

THURS: Sept. 6: 1 p.m. Methodist Women meeting. Sept. 27: 6 p.m. Christian Fellowship potluck. Sept. 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. WIC-Women Infants and Children clinic. Sept. 27: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. WIC clinic.

FRI: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. preschool. 7 p.m. Heroin Anonymous.

SAT: 7 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous. Sept. 8: Men’s Club Breakfast.

<strong>12/13 Friendswood Christian Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

3268 N. Glenn Road. Mark Duhon, preacher. 815-932-5171, friendswoodchristian.org.

SUN: 9:15 a.m. Bible study. 10:30 a.m. traditional worship. 6 p.m. “Life of Jesus: A Study of the Gospels.”

WED: 7 p.m. chronological Bible study.

<strong>5/15 Gathering Point Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais</strong>

897 W. Bourbonnais Parkway. Matt Smith, pastor. 815-401-7700, gatheringpoint.church.

SUN: 9:15 a.m. worship, children's ministry, youth and adult Sunday school. 10:45 a.m. worship, children's ministry, adult school.

TUES: 7 p.m. Celebrate Recovery.

WED: 6:30 p.m. children's ministry, youth ministry, prayer group, women's Bible study.

ALL WEEK: support and small groups.

<strong>3/19 Grace Baptist Church, Kankakee</strong>

2499 Waldron Road. Dwight Ascher, pastor. 815-939-4579, gracebaptist-church.com.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship. 11 a.m. school.

WED: 6 p.m. Awana club and youth group (children 3 years to 12th grade).

<strong>4/21 Grace Community United Methodist Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

735 Main St. NW. Pastor Amos Dillman. 815-932-4011, bourbonnaisgrace.org.

SAT: 5 p.m. worship

SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship (nursery provided). 10:30 a.m. adult and children’s Sunday school.

* Regular Sunday services will resume on Aug. 26: 8:45 a.m. worship. 10 a.m. Sunday school. 11 a.m. celebration worship. A nursery will be provided during both worship services.

<strong>7/19 Grand Prairie United Methodist Church, Bonfield</strong>

Illinois Route 17 W. Pastor Mel Nielson. 815-802-9805.

SUN: 9:15 a.m. school. 10:30 a.m. worship.

<strong>2/14 Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee</strong>

1591 E. Cedar St. Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr. 815-935-8188.

SUN: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. family hour. 10:45 a.m. worship and children's church.

MON: 6:30 to 8 p.m. teachers' meeting (first).

WED: noon and 6:30 p.m. prayer and Bible study. 6:30 p.m. youth meeting.

SAT: 10 a.m. Hour of Prayer.

<strong>9/13 Herscher Christian Church, Herscher</strong>

Tobey Drive. Pastor Tyson Graber. 815-426-2908, herscherchristian.com.

SUN: 9 a.m. and 10:30 worship. 6:30 p.m. worship for junior and senior high.

WED: 6:30 p.m. small groups and children's programs.

<strong>9/17 Immanuel Baptist Church, Kankakee</strong>

1300 W. Hawkins. Pastor Philip Gardner. 815-933-6619, immanuelbaptist@ibck3.org, ibck3.org.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. school. 10:45 a.m. worship.

MON: 6 p.m. youth group (seventh through 12th grades, beginning Sept. 11).

TUES: 6 p.m. prayer meeting.

WED: 6 p.m. Awana (3 years through sixth grade, beginning Sept. 13).

<strong>4/21 Immanuel United Church of Christ, Peotone</strong>

311 W. Corning Ave. Pastor Terry Krouskoupf. 708-258-6966, peoimmanuel@aol.com, immanuelchurchpeotone.com.

SUN: 10 a.m. worship (Communion first Sunday of month).

<strong>9/13 International Deliverance Outreach Ministries, Kankakee</strong>

665 N. Park Dr. (right off Fifth Ave.) Bishop Doris Stroud.

SUN: 9:45 a.m. school for youth. 11 a.m. worship. Noon prayer and service.

WED: 7 p.m. Bible study.

THURS: Noon prayer.

FRI: 6 p.m. prayer and deliverance. 7:30 p.m. Sista to Sista Can We Talk (third).

<strong>9/16 Kingdom Life Center, Kankakee</strong>

125 Brookmont Blvd.

SUN: 9 a.m. Christian education. 10 a.m. worship.

TUES: 7 p.m. Bible study

<strong>5/16 Life Center, Kankakee</strong>

656 N. Harrison Ave. Pastor Grace Gordon-Smith. 779-240-1440.

SUN: 9 a.m. Christian education. 10 a.m. celebration service.

TUES: 7 p.m. prayer and Bible study.

<strong>11/15 Limestone Community Church of the Nazarene, Kankakee</strong>

863 N. 5000W. Rev. Brandon Hird, pastor. Mike Pierson, youth pastor. 815-592-2768.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. school. 10:45 a.m. worship.

WED: 6 p.m. Bible study. 6:30 p.m. Light House.

THURS: 6:30 p.m. ladies' Bible study.

<strong>10/16 Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Bourbonnais</strong>

3115 N. 1000W Road (Corner Rt. 102 and Career Center Road). Rev. Robert Demchuk, pastor. 815-935-2663, shepherd.good@comcast.net.

SUN: 9 a.m. worship. 10:30 a.m. school and adult Bible class.

<strong>1/18 Manteno Church of God, Manteno</strong>

126 E. First St. Rev. David R. Hanners. 815-263-1125.

SUN: 10 a.m. school. 11 a.m. worship/children's church. 6 p.m. worship.

<strong>10/19 Manteno United Methodist Church</strong>

255 W. Second St., Manteno. 815-468-3722.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship.

<strong>1/20 Martinton Church of Christ, Martinton</strong>

103 South St. Chuck Alt, pastor. 815-428-7062.

SUN: 9 a.m. worship. 10:15 a.m. school.

WED: 3:45 p.m. "Time-in" after-school program for kindergarten through fifth grades.

<strong>2/21 Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church</strong>

4132 N. State Route 1-17. Pastor Lane Keister. 803-402-7307, momenceopc.org.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship, 11 a.m. Sunday school (September through May), 6 p.m. worship.

<strong>10/19 Morning Star Baptist Church, Kankakee</strong>

570 N. Harrison Ave. Pastor Montele A. Crawford. 815-939-2100.

SUN: 11 a.m. worship.

<strong>11-13 Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, Otto Township</strong>

1440 W. 5000S Road. The Rev. Jesse L. Johnson, pastor.

SUN: 10 a.m. school. 11:30 a.m. worship.

<strong>4/14 New Greater Bethlehem Full Gospel Church, Kankakee</strong>

1877 Pierson Parkway. Apostle Milton Troupe Sr. 815-802-0071.

SUN: 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. worship. 9 a.m. youth teaching. 11 a.m. morning prayer.

TUES: Noon and 7 p.m. prayer and Bible study.

SAT: 10:30 a.m. school teaching. Noon prayer.

<strong>6/19 New Jackson Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, Kanakee</strong>

668 E. Mulberry St. Tommy Wright, pastor. 815-932-1320.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. school. 11:45 a.m. worship.

TUES: 12 p.m. Prayer.

FRI: 7:30 p.m. prayer and deliverance.

<strong>6/14 New Jerusalem Seventh Day Adventist Church, Bradley</strong>

1605 East North St. Pastor Wayne Odle. 815-933-2005.

SAT: 9:15 a.m. Sabbath school. 11 a.m. worship.

WED: 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. prayer meeting.

<strong>2/22 Onarga United Methodist Church, Onarga</strong>

109 E. Seminary Ave. Pastor Mark Crawford. 815-268-4320.

SUN: 8 a.m. Aug. 4: Worship; 8 a.m. Aug. 11, 18 and 25: worship.

<strong>3/14 Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Synod, Grant Park</strong>

150 N. Stanley St. The Rev. David Ernest, pastor. 708-979-1558.

SUN: 8 a.m. worship and school. (School starts Sept. 11.)

<strong>8/16 Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church, Momence</strong>

118 N. Pine St. Rev. David M. Juhl, pastor. 815-472-2829, sites.google.com/site/oselcmomence.

SAT: 6 p.m. worship.

SUN: 8:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. worship.

<strong>5/19 Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bradley</strong>

975 W. Brookmont Blvd. 815-932-1848, oursaviorlutheran.info.

SUN: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship.

<strong>2/14 Pentecostal Community Church, Bradley</strong>

770 E. Franklin St. Larry Garcia, pastor. 815-258-1163, pastorlarrygarcia@gmail.com, newlifepentecostals.net.

SUN: 10:15 a.m. school and service.

WED: 7 p.m. Bible study (call for location).

<strong>2/22 Peoples Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road). Pastor Greg Eilders. 815-468-1900, peopleschurchtoday.org.

SUN: 8 a.m. coffee shop opens. 8:30 a.m. first service, nursery provided. 9:15 a.m. adult Sunday school. 10:30 a.m. second service, nursery provided. 11 a.m. PC Kids (preschool through fifth grade).

WED: 7 p.m. Prayer and praise night. (first)

<strong>3/18 Powerhouse of Refuge Ministry, Kankakee</strong>

595 N. Evergreen St. 815-216-7982.

SUN: 11 a.m. fellowship service.

<strong>5/15 Rehoboth Apostolic Worship Center, Kankakee</strong>

150 N. Indiana Ave. (KVPD Rec Center — Charlton Room). Pastor Yolanda M. Hunt. 815-549-4386, rehobothawc.org.

THURS: 7:30 p.m. worship service.

<strong>1/22 Risen Savior Lutheran Church, Manteno</strong>

1881 W. Division St. the Rev. Kevin Werner, pastor. 815-468-2011

SUN: 9 a.m. worship in person service and live streamed on Facebook. 10 a.m. Sunday School and adult Bible class.

<strong>3/14 River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais</strong>

800 Cardinal Drive. Derick Miller, senior pastor. 815-933-7353, growdeepreachwide.org.

SUN: 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. worship services. 10 a.m. school for all ages. 5:30 p.m. The Fort (high school students).

WED: 6:15 p.m. Awana and Rooted (junior high students).

FRI: 7 p.m. Celebrate Recovery.

ALL WEEK: Small groups meet at various times and locations.

<strong>3/18 ReNew Church, Bradley</strong>

1085 Mulligan Drive. Pastors Daniel and Sandy Bult. 815-929-1030, Renewchurch.info.

SUN: 10 a.m. worship.

WED: 7 p.m. service.

<strong>4/14 Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Goodrich</strong>

588 S. 10000W Road. Fr. Doug Hauber. 815-426-2153.

SUN: 7:30 a.m. Mass.

TUES: 8 a.m. Mass.

THURS: 8 a.m. Mass.

<strong>7/14 St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne</strong>

230 N. Sixth Ave. The Rev. James Fanale. 815-427-8265.

SUN: 9 a.m. Mass.

TUES/WED/THUR/FIRST FRI: 8 a.m. Mass.

SAT: 4:30 p.m. Mass.

<strong>2/16 St. Anne Woods Chapel Community Church, Pembroke</strong>

13162 E. 6000S Road. Rev. Louis A. Barnes, pastor. 815-944-8848.

SUN: 9:15 a.m. school. 11:15 a.m. worship. 6 p.m. Bible study and prayer.

WED: 6 p.m. Bible study and prayer.

SAT: 9 a.m. community prayer meeting (first).

<strong>4/19 St. George Catholic Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

5272 E. 5000N Road, Bourbonnais. Rev. Daniel Belanger CSV. 815-939-1851. stgeorgeil.com.

SAT: 5 p.m.

SUN: 8 a.m. and 10:15.

<strong>4/14 St. James the Apostle Catholic Church, Irwin</strong>

4372 Main St., Kankakee (6000W Road). Fr. Doug Hauber. 815-426-2153.

SUN: 9 a.m. Mass.

TUES: 8 a.m. Mass.

WED: 8 a.m. Mass.

<strong>7/15 St. John's Lutheran Church, Danforth</strong>

308 N. Front St. Interim Pastor Dennis Meyer. 815-269-2162, stjohnsdanforth.org.

SUN: 8:30 a.m. worship. Adult education Sundays at 10 a.m. Communion the first and third Sundays of month.

<strong>4/15 St. John United Church of Christ, Beecher</strong>

536 E. Corning Ave. Rev. Susan Lock. 708-946-6214.

SUN: 9 a.m. school and adult study. 10:15 a.m. worship (Communion first).

<strong>9/21 St. John United Church of Christ, Kankakee</strong>

1045 W. River St. Rev. Barbara Lohrbach, pastor. 815-932-3336, stjohnucc-kan-il.org.

SUN:10:30 a.m. worship (nursery provided every Sunday). Live streamed on St John UCC Facebook or YouTube.

<strong>4/14 St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Herscher</strong>

410 N. Main Street. Fr. Doug Hauber. 815-426-2153.

SUN: 10:30 a.m. Mass.

MON: 8 a.m. Mass.

FRI: 8 a.m. Mass.

SAT: 5 p.m. Vigil Mass.

<strong>7/14 St. Mary's Catholic Church, Beaverville</strong>

308 St Charles St. The Rev. Daniel Belanger, pastor. 815-435-2432.

SUN: 4:30 p.m. Mass.

TUES: 8 a.m. Mass.

THURS: 8 a.m. Mass.

<strong>2/21 St. Mark United Methodist Church, Kankakee</strong>

1200 W. Calista St. The Rev. Tony Gatter. 815-933-8621, stmarkumck3@sbcglobal.net.

SUN: 8:45 a.m. Sunday school. 10:15 a.m. traditional worship. 2 p.m. Nueva Jerusalem Hispanic worship.

<strong>11/14 St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee</strong>

428 S. Indiana Ave. Rev. John N. Peeters. 815-932-6716.

SUN: 7 and 10 a.m. Mass.

MON-SAT: 7:15 a.m. Mass.

THURS: noon to 5 p.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament with benediction. 3 p.m. Chaplet of Divine Mercy and rosary. 5 p.m. Novena to Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Benediction.

SAT: 3 to 3:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation (or by appointment). 4 p.m. Mass for Sunday obligation.

<strong>9/19 St. Patrick Catholic Church, Momence</strong>

119 Market St. Rev. Peter Jankowski, administrator. 815-472-2864.

SUN: 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. Mass. Noon Spanish Mass.

SAT: 5:30 p.m. Mass.

<strong>9/13 St. Paul Episcopal Church, Kankakee</strong>

298 S. Harrison Ave. Fr. Israel Anchan, rector. 815-932-6611, episcopalkankakee.org.

SUN: 8 a.m. Eucharist. 9 a.m. choir, adult class and youth activities. 10:15 a.m. choral Eucharist. 11:30 a.m. fellowship.

WED: 9 a.m. healing service with Eucharist.

SAT: 9 a.m. rosary.

<strong>7/19 St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grant Park</strong>

9954 N. 16000E Road. Pastor Paul Micheel. 815-465-6906, stpaulgrantpark.net.

SUN: 9 a.m. worship. 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. school (preschool through eighth grade) and adult Bible study.

<strong>4/21 St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kankakee</strong>

348 E. Merchant St. Rev. Karl Koeppen, Rev. Michael Hanel. 815-932-0312, stpaulslutheran.net.

SAT: 5 p.m. traditional worship at Kankakee church.

SUN: 8:30 a.m. traditional worship. 9:50 a.m. adult/children's school. 11:05 a.m. contemporary worship. All Sunday events held at 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais.

<strong>7/19 St. Paul Lutheran Evangelical Church, Grant Park</strong>

9954 N. 16000E Road. Tod Vertz, pastor. 815-466-0093, stpaulgrantpark.net.

SUN: 9 a.m. worship. 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. school and Bible study (starting Sept. 11).

<strong>6/14 St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Peotone</strong>

511 N. Conrad St. The Rev. Roger D. Kutzner, pastor. 708-258-6917.

SAT: 3 to 3:45 p.m. Reconciliation. 4 p.m. Mass for Sunday obligation.

SUN: 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. Mass.

MON-FRI: 7:15 a.m. Mass; Chaplet of Divine Mercy following Mass.

THURS: 6 to 8 p.m. Eucharistic Adoration. 7:30 to 8 p.m. Reconciliation.

<strong>3/20 St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee</strong>

486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Monthly Mass last Friday of the month at 6 p.m.

<strong>WED:</strong> 1-6 p.m. Eucharistic adoration (enter through west door).

<strong>4/14 Second Baptist Church, Kankakee</strong>

717 N. Wildwood Ave. Pastor Tyler J. Prude. 815-939-2421.

SUN: 9 a.m. school. 10:45 a.m. worship.

WED: noon and 7 p.m. Bible study.

<strong>8/15 Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, Kankakee</strong>

945 S. Dearborn Ave. Elders Alan & Terry Roundtree Sr., pastors. 815-939-1631.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school. 11 a.m. morning worship.

<strong>4/17 The Cornerstone Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

855 W. 5000N Road. Bob Grysen, pastor. 815-933-3890.

SUN: 10 a.m. worship.

<strong>4/17 The Cornerstone Church, Manteno</strong>

393 Southcreek Drive. John Hines, pastor. 815-933-3890.

SUN: 10 a.m. worship.

<strong>10/21 Trinity United Methodist Church, Kankakee</strong>

936 S. Third Ave. Valerie Mezger-Wengstrom, pastor. 815-932-8151.

SUN: 8:30 a.m. school. 9:30 a.m. worship.

<strong>2/17 Watseka First Christian Church, Watseka</strong>

546 N. Sixth St. Pastor Ben Stone. 815-432-4211.

SUN: 9 a.m. worship.

WED: 1 p.m. Bible study.

<strong>5/17 Watseka First Presbyterian Church, Watseka</strong>

215 E. Cherry St. Tom McCann, pastor. 815-432-3096.

SUN: 9 a.m. adult and teen Bible study. 10:15 a.m. worship, followed by coffee hour.

<strong>11/20 Wesley United Methodist Church, Bradley</strong>

500 N. Cleveland Ave. Pastor Tony Gatter. 815-933-7932, bradleywesley.com.

SUN: 8:45 a.m. worship. 10 a.m. Christian education for all ages. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Food pantry.

MON: 6:30 p.m. Book Club (fourth).

WED: 6:30 p.m. Choir practice at St. Mark UMC.

THURS: 1 p.m. Prayer / Patchwork Angels. (first). 5:30 p.m. supper club, located at a different restaurant each month (third).

SAT: 1 p.m. United Methodist Women (first).

<strong>We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, Kankakee</strong>

1230 S. East Ave. Pastor James K. Smith, 763-300-3149

<strong>TUE</strong>: 5 p.m. No More Excuses meeting.

<strong>WED</strong>: 5:30 p.m. Bible study.

<strong>SUN</strong>: 11 a.m. worship.

<strong>3/22 Westbrook Church of the Nazarene, Kankakee</strong>

900 W. Jeffery St. Pastor Todd W. Peeler. 815-939-7291.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. school. 10:30 a.m. worship. 6 p.m. praise and worship.

WED: 7 p.m. Bible studies for all ages.

<strong>8/13 Word Of Life Family Outreach, Kankakee</strong>

288 W. Jeffrey St., Suite 2. Bishop D.E. Thompson. 312-898-4849.

SUN: 10:30 a.m. school. 11 a.m. worship.

WED: 7 p.m. Bible study.

<strong>3/18 Zion Lutheran Church, Grant Park</strong>

11456 N. 11000E Road. Rev. Cory Estby. 815-465-6011, ziongrantpark@yahoo.com.

SUN: 8:45 a.m. school and adult study. 10 a.m. worship with Holy Communion (first, third and fifth).

<strong>2/21 Zion Lutheran Church, Bonfield</strong>

11478 Route 17 West, Pastor Vicar Dwight Wyeth. 815-426-2650, zionbonfield.org.

SUN: 9 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Study. 10 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion first and third Sundays of each month.

<strong>4/19 Zion Lutheran Church, Chebanse</strong>

190 Concordia Drive. Rev. Kene Whybrew, pastor. 815-697-2212.

SUN: 8:30 a.m. worship. 9:40 a.m. Bible class school. 10:45 a.m. pray and praise service. 6 p.m. worship.

<strong>2/16 Zion United Church of Christ, Gilman</strong>

503 N. Central St. Dr. Carol Lange, pastor. 815 265-4405, Zion_ucc_gilman@att.net.

SUN: 10 a.m. worship.