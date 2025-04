Bandit is the Pet of the Week.

Name: Bandit

My People and Place of Residence: Mary Ford, of Bradley

A Little Bit About Me: Bandit (the new Beetlejuice) is a playful Shih Tzu who loves to torment his brother from another mother, Gizmo.

Favorite Treat: Frozen green beans

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “Please find me a new haircut.”