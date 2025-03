Joey is the Pet of the Week.

Name: Joey

Age: 4

My People and Place of Residence: Reese, Ethan, Joshua and Jeannie Denaults of Herscher

A Little Bit About Me: Joey loves to lay around and play all the time. His favorite thing is to sleep or get pets. He also loves to bark when he sees a car outside.

Favorite Treat: Carrots

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “Give me more carrots.”