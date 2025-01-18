Sherlockians to perform mystery as benefit for Frank Lloyd Wright house

An upcoming fundraiser for Wright in Kankakee is kicking off the 125th anniversary of architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s design of the historic B. Harley Bradley House.

Two shows are set for 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 1 for adults over 21.

The shows are about an Academy Award that’s been stolen from a Hollywood Oscar party and it’s your job to apprehend the thief and get it back. Channel your inner Perry Mason, Hercule Poirot or Sam Spade at a mystery party at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

Tickets include refreshments and a booklet to guide your questioning.

The performers and mystery suspects are six local members of a Sherlock Holmes Club who are donating their time.

Come in your Hollywood best or casual or business attire. Investigate as an individual, a couple or a group. The paparazzi await.

You can purchase tickets at $50 at <a href="http" target="_blank">eventbrite.com/e/the-oscar-vanishes-tickets-1144911644549</a>.

For more information, call 815-936-9630.