REEL TALK: 'Unstoppable' full of love, strength and integrity

Excelling at anything, let alone a sport, is only a dream for most of us, but Anthony Robles (Jharrell Jerome) shows us that anything is possible in “Unstoppable” as he overcomes obstacles most of us would never attempt to hurdle.

Robles, with one leg due to a congenital anomaly, wrestled to win a national championship in 2011 and this is his story; a story of hope, resiliency, and determination.

Robles had a tough upbringing, to say the least. Growing up with a single mom who remarried an abusive man, Rick (Bobby Canavale), who degraded Anthony at every and any turn, found the sport of wrestling to be his saving grace thanks to Coach Bobby Williams (Michael Pena). We feel the tension in Anthony’s home, such as his mother Judy (Jennifer Lopez) cowering from Rick’s verbal abuse toward her son, her other children, and herself. Anthony finds a way to escape, but escaping the situation would be abandoning his mother, a move he would never make.

And this is where Coach Williams hands over the reins to a begrudging Arizona State University wrestling coach, Shawn Charles (Don Cheadle) who treats Anthony as an equal to every other walk-on hopeful at the school.

If this sounds similar to a recently released film called “The Fire Inside,” you’d be absolutely correct. Once again, we have a determined young person in a situation where the odds are more than against them, they are stacked so high that they seem insurmountable. And again, we have a coach who, through the graciousness of his heart, finds a way to give a youngster hope and resiliency. And that, my friend, is a lesson we just can’t get enough of.

While this might be a familiar story, you have to have a cast that makes this work. Creating a believable character means that we believe this actor, Jerome, has one leg. Creative filming, editing and his double, the real-life Anthony Robles, taking Jerome’s place when needed, gives this film the authenticity it requires. Jerome’s performance is inspirational and as we see the importance of people like his coaches, we are equally inspired to make a positive difference in this world.

With Lopez as Judy, Anthony’s mom, we see a more understated performance than we might expect. She finds a way to be this broken woman who has a narrative arc of her own, but never does it overshadow Anthony’s story, it augments it beautifully. Cannavale shows us another side of himself and it’s a menacingly dark one. But let’s focus on the heroes of the story and they come in all sizes, shapes, and ages—Anthony’s teammates. The role and importance of a coach is perhaps much greater than we thought.

“Unstoppable” has everything it needs to make this a story work. Love, strength, determination, and integrity are just some of the key factors beautifully demonstrated in this film. There are some tough topics within that might be difficult for youngsters to see, but anyone over the age of 12, especially athletes, could benefit from this story.

REEL TALK rating: 3 stars

“Unstoppable” is now playing on Amazon Prime.