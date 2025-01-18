A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A tropical escape in Kankakee

With the sounds of tiki tunes playing in my ears and low, ambient light hitting my eyes, the first sip of a Navy Grog (a rum cocktail with spices and grapefruit, served with large, cone-shaped ice) made the stress of everyday life melt away. What’s interesting is that I wasn’t on vacation; I didn’t even leave Kankakee.

A hidden gem of winter weather respite sits at the corner of South Washington Avenue and Water Street in south Kankakee. Two days per month, Stowaway Bay takes over Knack Brewing & Fermentations, transforming the microbrewery into an island getaway.

What it lacks in sun and sand, it makes up for in expertly made drinks and overall ambiance. Luke and Andy, Stowaway Bay’s talented tiki enthusiasts, join Knack’s Matt to take over the bar and craft meticulously made cocktails that taste like a vacation in a glass.

These pop ups initially started as ticketed events, where attendees would receive three cocktails from a pre-made menu. Last year, the popups evolved into twice-monthly events where tickets are no longer required, and attendees can make a la carte selections from a changing menu of about five to eight options.

With a high this past Wednesday around 10 degrees, it was hard not to go immediately home after work and cuddle up on the couch with a blanket. I opted to go to the tiki event and minutes after taking off my coat and gloves, it slipped my mind that winter was even happening outside.

The theme on this date was vintage tiki drinks dating back to the 1930s. I opted for a Missionary’s Downfall, featuring a white rum blend (which Luke and Andy infused with mint), peach liqueur, honey, lime, pineapple and mint. It tasted like a pineapple Lifesaver in liquid form.

Keegan and I split a cheese pizza which paired nicely with the libations. We sat at the bar, savoring our elixirs, and enjoyed a nice evening on what felt like our own island.

For those who enjoy the vibe of a tropical getaway but not necessarily the rum-based cocktails, Knack’s beer is available for ordering as well as canned options of mixed drinks and sodas, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

Mark your calendars for Jan. 31, the next time Stowaway Bay takes over Knack Brewing & Fermentations.