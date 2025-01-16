RANDALL: Budget for the New Year

With the cost of everything rising, I think it is crucial to have a budget and stick to it. Where I once budgeted X dollars for gas per month, I now have to budget more because of the increased price.

I am working with a young man right now that is considering buying a condo rather than renting an apartment. He’s currently living with his parents and is not charged for rent. The first thing I did was ask about a budget and though he had somewhat of a process or guideline of what he spent each month, he really did not know.

He uses his debit card for all of his expenses so reviewing and analyzing his monthly bank statement was a good place to start. Most banks give you the option of downloading your statement into a program like Microsoft excel which allows you to play around with the numbers once you have them in there.

I created the spreadsheet with his income and expenses split out. I put every expense into a category so we could sum up how much he was spending each month in each category. His categories were: gas, school loan, health insurance, auto insurance, phone, entertainment, food. And a few miscellaneous ones. Each month there will be a couple different expenses that do not reoccur. Such as a dental expense which would be maybe twice a year. Or a new license plate sticker for your car.

I was able to create a graph that showed what he was spending the most on and this is when his eyes opened. He knew some categories would be high, but he did not realize how high they were. Most of these expenses fell into what I called entertainment. These were not necessary expenses, but rather flexible expenses. Once it was apparent where he was spending the most, it was easier to decide which of these expenses could be reduced so he could create a new amount for his entertainment budget.

I then created a spreadsheet that showed his income with the reduced expenses he decided on and showed how he would be able to afford to move out and purchase a condo. He has a few months of heavy savings to get the down payment together, but he now has a plan.

The other part of the budget that in his case is flexible is his income. He has a set part-time job where he gets the same paycheck from bi-weekly. He also has a contract position where he earns an hourly fee that he can increase or decrease depending on his schedule. After reviewing the budget, it was clear that he needed to increase the hours he worked in the contract position to allow for more savings for a down payment.

Sometimes what it takes to create a budget is to start with what you currently are earning and spending and adjust from there. A new year is a great time to look at your budget and make changes as needed to meet the goals that you have.