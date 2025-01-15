Hedgeapple Arts to present Community Crossroads art exhibit

Hedgeapple Arts will hold an upcoming art exhibit on Thursday called Community Crossroads, an intergenerational showcase celebrating the themes of place, identity, and community through a variety of artistic media.

The exhibit will be held at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, from 5 to 7 p.m. and will feature works by artists of all ages, offering a vibrant exploration of how personal experiences and collective perspectives shape our connections to the world around us.

Guests are invited to join for an evening of creativity, inspiration, and community connection.

Light refreshments will be served, creating a welcoming atmosphere to engage with the art and a chance to mingle with artists and fellow attendees.

“Community Crossroads celebrates the power of art to bring people together,” said Katie Bretzlaff, founder of Hedgeapple Arts. “This exhibit reflects a variety of voices and experiences within our community and highlights the importance of creative expression in fostering connection and understanding.”

The exhibit showcases a wide range of artistic media, including painting, photography, and mixed media, offering something for everyone to enjoy.

Some of the exhibited works are available for purchase. Visitors will have the opportunity to view thought-provoking works that reflect the shared and unique experiences of artists in the Kankakee community and beyond.