Citizen Spotlight 2024: Meet the year's 11 citizens

The Daily Journal’s Citizen Spotlight feature is a monthly article that allows a light to shine on an individual in the community who is doing incredible work with a story that needs to be told. Revisit the 11 Citizen Spotlights from 2024.

<strong>Thomas “Jeff” Jones III</strong> had served as an usher during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral service when he was a Morehouse College student.

Fifty-six years later, Jones would be named the 2024 recipient of the Kankakee-based Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award during a ceremony at Olivet Nazarene University.

Founded in 1956 by his father, Thomas J. Jones Jr., Jones took over the funeral home business in his family, where it became a second-generation business. It’s the oldest Black-owned business in Kankakee.

<strong>Matt McBurnie</strong> is Riverside Healthcare’s vice president of public relations and communication.

Upon entering his office at Riverside Medical Center each morning, one of the first things Vice President of Public Relations and Communication McBurnie sees are the words “It’s Awesome Day. I see you got the memo.”

In addition to his work with Riverside, McBurnie is also part of four other local boards, including GatheringPoint Church, Municipal Bank, Olivet Nazarene University’s board of trustees, and the Kankakee Riverfront Society.

By day, <strong>Rose Aviles</strong> is an assistant state’s attorney for the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office. By mid to late afternoon, she’s the head coach for the Bishop McNamara Catholic High School girls soccer team.

In May 2021, Aviles took the oath and was sworn in as an attorney.

Now working for State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, she and the team serve the community in and out of the courtroom.

One of the community programs she enjoys working with is when junior high students come in for mock trials. She, along with the fellow youngest attorneys in the office, were asked by Rowe to volunteer during the first year of the program. Aviles volunteered to come back the second year because “it’s a lot of fun.”

After an international trip to Jordan brought <strong>Faith Stackert</strong>, of Watseka, vice president of Iroquois County Animal Rescue, in contact with an ailing stray cat, she couldn’t stand idly by. After getting the animal the care it needed, Stackert wound up returning home with a new pet.

Stackert has three small-breed dogs and a couple of other cats that are all from the rescue. Because she often comes home with foster animals, her pets have been getting along with Jordan “just fine.”

While the order of diplomas earned is usually high school and then college, 18-year-old <strong>Allie Kohl</strong> graduated from both Herscher High School and Kankakee Community College in May 2024.

<strong>Melvin Rieches</strong>, 97, of Milford, shares the story of his marriage to the love of his life, Sarieta. In the 1940s, when Melvin proposed to the Kankakee-based Sarieta, she said yes under one condition: he had to subscribe to the Daily Journal.

“She said ‘yes’ and I said ‘yes’ and the three of us became a unit,” Rieches wrote in a Letter to the Editor. “A husband, a wife, and the Daily Journal.”

Sarieta passed away in 2014, and Rieches would continue with his wife’s newspaper subscription for the next 10 years. The now 97-year-old is experiencing issues with his eyesight and, after much consideration, decided it was time to end the subscription.

With 60 years of service under her belt, <strong>Jane Granger</strong> is the longest-serving employee at CSL Behring in Bourbonnais Township. At age 77, she has spent the bulk of her life within the walls of the location’s numerous buildings.

She knows she has been blessed to have worked at a such a facility for so long.

“I’ll be lost when I’m not here,” she said. She plans to keep up volunteer work through a Catholic women’s group. She likes to crochet. She also takes care of cats. She would like to travel as well.

For <strong>Ron Johnson</strong>, the 59-year-old director of maintenance for River Valley Metro, his love of mechanics began at birth. His father worked in aviation and avionics and his parents owned airplanes. Johnson took his first flight at just two weeks old.

He grew up learning to fix things himself. If his father purchased a car from the dealership, Johnson said it never went back.

“Everything was fixed at home,” he said. “That’s how I got acclimated into it and learned a lot.”

<strong>Elizabeth Kubal</strong> made history in the city of Kankakee during 2024.

For the very first time in its 171-year history, the city got its first city manager with Kubal taking on the inaugural role.

Having worked for the city for over a decade as comptroller, overseeing accounting tasks and financial reporting under several administrations, Kubal was appointed to her new role in July by Mayor Chris Curtis and the Kankakee City Council.

<strong>Dan Horton</strong>, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in the Vietnam War, is the chaplain of the Manteno American Legion and a board member for the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County.

Horton’s time in the military and beyond has shaped the veteran’s calling in life — going from a police officer in Carmel, Ind., to answering a call to the ministry, eventually working for Uplifted Care in Bourbonnais and becoming the chaplain of the Manteno American Legion.

Horton was born in Detroit, Mich., and his family relocated in the late 1960s to Wheatfield, Ind., in Jasper County, roughly 45 miles from Kankakee. He graduated from Kankakee Valley High School in 1972 and eventually enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1973. He was sent overseas to Korea before spending six months in Thailand.

<strong>Denny Case</strong>, a radio DJ with WVLI, is the Kankakee Salvation Army’s 2024 Red Kettle Campaign Chair. Case said he is proud to be an annual bell ringer for the campaign after the organization helped his family as a child.

Case spends eight to nine hours on these Saturdays ringing the bell, as he mans a Red Kettle for the Salvation Army’s annual fundraising campaign.

His dedication and kindness led to him being named this year’s Red Kettle chairman.

Case thinks of himself as a simple man who grew up with a loving family and is dedicated to spreading caring and kindness.