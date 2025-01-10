Annual Women United breakfast set for March

Daily Journal staff report

The annual Women United breakfast is back.

For nearly a decade, the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Women United breakfasts have brought the community together to celebrate the power of women and girls in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.

The event returns on March 18 at Olivet Nazarene University’s Chalfant Hall at 9 a.m.

This year’s theme is “Fostering Community and Friendship,” which highlights women in the community who are creating spaces for others to connect and thrive.

The guest speakers will share their personal stories and lessons learned about building thriving relationships, finding community, and setting healthy boundaries with the people in your circle.

Women United of United Way harnesses the power and dedication of women leaders to transform local communities.

A ticket includes a hot buffet-style breakfast and coffee, networking opportunities with local women, a chance to participate in the 2025 Power of the Purse silent auction, and an inspiring program featuring local female speakers.

Doors open at 8:15 a.m.

Purchase tickets at <a href="https://myunitedway.org/wubreakfast2024" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/wubreakfast2024</a>

For special table pricing, please contact Melina at melina@myunitedway.org