REEL TALK: Top 10 films of 2024

The fallout from the writers’ strike in 2023 certainly affected the number of movies released in 2024, but that doesn’t mean there was a lack of great films. On the contrary; in fact, there are some standout smaller or independent films that might have been overlooked had there been the usual number of studio releases.

Without further ado, I give you my personal Top 10 Films of 2024. These are films that spoke to me in some way and which I found, in the words of Robert Redford, a good story and told well.

<strong>No. 1: “September 5”</strong>

The 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, had one of the most horrifying events; a hostage situation. The perspective of the story, told from the news anchors and journalists on-call in Munich, is what makes this a unique one. Riveting from the opening scene through the closing credits, we watch as seasoned news anchors, neophyte camera men, and the producers clamor to share accurate information without endangering the Israelis held at gunpoint. Peter Sarsgaard, John Magar, and Leonie Benesch round out the cast to tell this harrowing tale.

<strong>No. 2: “The Piano Lesson”</strong>

August Wilson’s play, “The Piano Lesson” has come to life for all to see on the screen thanks to Malcolm Washington who co-adapted the screenplay and directed this finely nuanced and heartbreaking tale of a family dealing with crippling ghosts of times gone by. An intricately carved piano depicts the horrors of a Berniece’s (Danielle Deadwyler) family who suffered as slaves. Taking place predominantly at her home where Doaker (Samuel L. Jackson) and she live, her brother Boy Willie (John David Washington) arrives with plans for that piano. This is an emotionally haunting tale filled with exceptional performances, especially by Deadwyler and Ray Fisher (Lymon), Boy Willie’s colleague.

<strong>No. 3: “Wicked Little Letters”</strong>

There’s nothing better than truth in storytelling, especially when you find a crazy story like “Wicked Little Letters.” Starring Olivia Colman as Edith, the recipient of letters filled with profanities, and Jessie Buckley as Rose, the woman whose foul-mouth makes her the prime suspect, this story is one for the ages. Light, funny, yet filled with drama, this is nothing short of brilliance. Of course, Colman finds such depth and nuance that is matched by Buckley’s raucous Rose, and the final scene is one that I have watched repeatedly as it elicits a jaw-drop and belly laugh.

<strong>No. 4: “Sing Sing”</strong>

Coleman Domingo takes the lead as John Divine G. Whitfield, a man wrongly accused of murder who is behind bars at Sing Sing prison with little hope of release. Relying on the arts as a life ring, John rallies an unlikely group of prisoners who also find an escape by acting. It is John and Maclin’s (Clarence Maclin) friendship that sweeps us away into another world and allows us to walk in their shoes if only for a short time. Incredible performances make this heartbreaking story one you won’t soon forget.

<strong>No. 5: “Goodrich”</strong>

If a movie stars Michael Keaton, I’m in! Keaton plays Andy, a disconnected father of Grace (Mila Kunis) and of his second family of twins and wife who checks herself into rehab. His cluelessness is initially appalling, but quickly we get a better sense of who this man is as we are reminded of how precious our relationships are with our children as well as how fleeting. Great writing and directing by Hallie Meyers-Shyer and outstanding performances by our leads as well as the young twins give us a fully rounded and memorable story.

Coming in at number 6 is “Juror #2” by Clint Eastwood, number 7 is “Nightbitch” starring Amy Adams, “Ghostlight,” a local Chicago film garners the number 8 spot, “My Old Ass” starring Aubrey Plaza is number 9, and number 10 is a little known film “Day of the Fight” which questions our life and the value of it.

Of course, there are several films which are “tied for 11th place” and include:

“Wicked,” “Thelma,” “Conclave,” “The Brutalist,” “Three Daughters,” “Música,” and “Inside Out 2.”