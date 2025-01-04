KVTA to present Steel Magnolias

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association is getting ready to present their winter production of “Steel Magnolias.”

The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are anybody come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle, played by Kayla Connelly of Morris, the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy, played by Courtney Bradley of Kankakee, dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, played by Bonnie Brewer of Kankakee; an eccentric millionaire.

Miss Clairee, played by Jackie Pletsch of Bourbonnais; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, played by Paige Mayotte of Chebanse, whose daughter, Shelby is the prettiest girl in town, played by Samantha Perzee of Chebanse, is about to marry a “good ole boy.”

Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play draws on the underlying strength — and love —which give it, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad. Concerned with a group of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor, the play is alternately hilarious and touching—and, in the end, deeply revealing of the strength and purposefulness which underlies the antic banter of its characters.

Performances will be held at KVTA Studios’ Black Box Theatre, 1 Stuart Drive in Kankakee on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online at <a href="http://KVTA.org" target="_blank">KVTA.org</a> or by calling the box office at 815-935-8510. If any tickets are remaining, they will be available at the door.